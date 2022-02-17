2nd redistricting lawsuit targets North Dakota tribal nation subdistricts

Three of 141 North Dakota lawmakers say they are enrolled members of tribal nations: Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation; Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, of Kluane First Nation; and Sen. Richard Marcellais, D-Belcourt, of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. Fort Berthold is home to the MHA Nation.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Secretary Jaeger and governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the pending litigation.

State GOP Chairman Perrie Schafer has said he supports the subdistricts. He said Thursday that he didn't know Walen and Henderson had filed a lawsuit.

Another lawsuit filed earlier this month by the Spirit Lake and Turtle Mountain tribes also opposes the subdistricts.

Turtle Mountain argues the split House district “packs” tribal members into a single subdistrict on its reservation, while diluting their vote in the non-reservation subdistrict. Spirit Lake alleges the new redistricting map dilutes American Indian voters on and near its reservation.

The filing deadline for legislative candidates running in the June primary election is April 11.