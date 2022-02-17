2nd redistricting lawsuit targets North Dakota tribal nation subdistricts

A second lawsuit is opposing the Legislature's creation of state House subdistricts encompassing tribal nations, alleging that the consideration of race is unconstitutional.
Attorneys for North Dakota Republican Party District 4 Chairman Charles Walen, of New Town, and District 9 GOP chairman candidate Paul Henderson, of Calvin, filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday, alleging Subdistricts 4A, 4B, 9A and 9B "are racial gerrymanders in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment."
The Republican-controlled Legislature during its special session last fall approved a new map of legislative districts, based on updated census data. The map includes the new House subdistricts in Districts 4 and 9 -- specifically, for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations.
The subdistricts were a flash point in the special session, and some lawmakers tried to kill the move, viewing it as not appropriate.
Top redistricting lawmakers said the subdistricts meet population criteria of the federal Voting Rights Act. Proponents said the subdistricts will give Native American communities better chances to elect their own members to the Legislature.
People are also reading…
The lawsuit, filed against Gov. Doug Burgum and Secretary of State Al Jaeger, states, "The subdistricts cannot pass constitutional muster because they were drawn with race as the predominant factor and without a compelling justification or narrow tailoring."
District 4 Rep. Terry Jones, R-New Town, who is white, said last fall that lawmakers "will be guilty of racial gerrymandering" if the subdistricts advanced. He is seeking reelection for the seat representing the entire Fort Berthold reservation.
American Indians and Alaska Natives are the state's largest minority, at 5.6% of the population.
Three of 141 North Dakota lawmakers say they are enrolled members of tribal nations: Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation; Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, of Kluane First Nation; and Sen. Richard Marcellais, D-Belcourt, of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. Fort Berthold is home to the MHA Nation.
Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.
Secretary Jaeger and governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the pending litigation.
State GOP Chairman Perrie Schafer has said he supports the subdistricts. He said Thursday that he didn't know Walen and Henderson had filed a lawsuit.
Another lawsuit filed earlier this month by the Spirit Lake and Turtle Mountain tribes also opposes the subdistricts.
Turtle Mountain argues the split House district “packs” tribal members into a single subdistrict on its reservation, while diluting their vote in the non-reservation subdistrict. Spirit Lake alleges the new redistricting map dilutes American Indian voters on and near its reservation.
The filing deadline for legislative candidates running in the June primary election is April 11.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.