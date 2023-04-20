A second bill targeting sexual content in North Dakota public libraries, and which would allow for criminal charges against librarians, is a step closer to clearing the Legislature.

The state House of Representatives on Thursday night in a 54-38 vote passed Senate Bill 2360 by Sen. Keith Boehm, R-Mandan.

The bill now goes back to the Senate for concurrence with its amendments, which notably exempt the State Library -- an amendment criticized by House budget writers this week. The Senate had passed the bill, 38-9, in February.

The House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday gave the bill a 16-3 "do not pass" recommendation after hearing the estimated $450,000 in state costs tied to its implementation, along with other cost estimates bill supporters disputed. The House Judiciary Committee had earlier given the bill a 9-3 "do pass" recommendation.

Supporters say the legislation protects children from pornography. Opponents say the bill is censorship, along with a similar one, House Bill 1205, which awaits a House vote set for Friday on concurrence with Senate amendments.

House Bill 1205 would remove or relocate "explicit sexual material" in public libraries' children's collections.

The two bills define "explicit sexual material" as "any material which, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest of minors; is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community in North Dakota as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors; and taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors."

Debate

Much of bill supporters' ire relates to visual nudity in drawings in the the book "Let's Talk About It."

Speaker Dennis Johnson, R-Devils Lake, gaveled down Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, after he read excerpts from the book related to masturbation and other topics.

"Rep. Kasper, I think we've got the point," the speaker said.

Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, also had quoted from the same book in February in a floor session.

House members in support said the bill is not about banning books, and said its estimated financial impacts are exaggerated or extreme, citing a $334 million estimate from the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library to review its collection if the bill is made law.

"I don't think anyone would expect a fiscal effect on one city library to be $334 million," said House Judiciary Committee Chair Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck.

He added the bill wouldn't require libraries to review every single material they maintain, but acknowledged it might require a "higher standard of review" for new materials.

Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson, said, "The media has been headlining this as 'banning books.' This bill is putting restrictions on pornographic children's books currently being purchased by public libraries in taxpayer-funded buildings."

Rep. Eric Murphy, R-Grand Forks, wondered about the bill's effects on libraries as a whole, not just children's sections, and called the legislation unnecessary.

He said he called a children's librarian and the director of his local public library to ask whether there is pornography or obscene material in the children's section.

The only thing he was told came close was a book about two male penguins who adopt an orphaned penguin.

"Some people read into that you have something of a sexual nature," Murphy said. "Children just see it as two penguins that adopted an orphan penguin. It's a nice little story."

Budget panel

House budget writers earlier this week discussed the $334 million cost estimate from Bismarck's public library for it to review its collections if the bill becomes law, among other estimates.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Don Vigesaa, R-Cooperstown, called the estimate "pretty spectacular" and asked his colleagues on Wednesday if the $334 million was a "believable" estimate.

Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, said the figure "does seem a bit high and little bit out of bounds, but even if it was partially, even it was half or a quarter of that number, that is still a big number."

"The unintended financial consequences of this (bill) has me concerned, not only for the state, but the cities and counties," he said.

Rep. Brandy Pyle, R-Casselton, said the bill would be a "huge financial burden, an unfunded mandate by the state is what we're demanding, regardless of the policy."

Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, said the bill should have a universal policy and not a selective one exempting the State Library, if the legislation has financial impacts.

"The discussion on the policy should not be limited to just some libraries. It should be applied to all if we're going to have that standard, especially if it's going to be in a criminal code," Mock told the House panel.

Boehm has said the exemption for the State Library is because the "the State Library at this point has not properly gotten their vetting process down for Miller (obscenity) test material, and we simply want to give them an opportunity to work through that and analyze their process so that they can send out material that is not sexually explicit."

Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, has said the exemption seemed like an effort to avoid a negative recommendation from budget writers.

The State Library initially estimated its cost of complying with the bill at $3.6 million to hire temporary staff to review collections.

Klemin told the House on Thursday the situation is an example of "death by fiscal note," to "manipulate" lawmakers into defeating the bill.

The State Library's final, $450,000 state cost estimate is for a "more complex," age-based computer filtering system for libraries in the Online Dakota Information Network, according to State Librarian Mary Soucie. The network known as ODIN is a consortium of libraries around the state.

The bill

Under Boehm's bill, employees of school districts, state agencies and public libraries could face a misdemeanor charge for willfully exposing "explicit sexual material" to a minor. The bill also applies to "newsstands or any other business establishment frequented by minors, or where minors are or may be invited as a part of the general public."

Boehm's bill would add public libraries and public school libraries to the latter places.

A "public library for limited access for educational research purposes carried on at such an institution by adults only" is exempt from criminal liability under the bill.

Boehm's bill also would require public libraries and public school libraries to submit an annual report to lawmakers about "provider compliance with technology protection measures" the bill would require for digital or online library database resources for K-12 students, to prevent viewing of "explicit sexual material."

Boehm has cited research done by his daughter-in-law, her sister and other people who Boehm said uncovered "sexually explicit content" in 40 libraries statewide.

He told the Tribune the group curated 12 books by citing the American Library Association finding of the titles as the most challenged due to "sexually explicit graphics and/or language, profanity, violence, and depictions of child abuse."