2020 North Dakota Democratic-NPL gubernatorial nominee running as independent

The one-time standard-bearer of North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party is running for the Legislature as an independent.

Dickinson/Killdeer veterinarian Shelley Lenz is seeking the open Dickinson-area District 37 Senate seat held by retiring Senate Republican Majority Leader Rich Wardner.

Lenz was the Democratic-NPL gubernatorial nominee in 2020. She garnered 25% of the statewide vote with running mate Ben Vig, a Sharon-area farmer and former state representative. She also unsuccessfully sought the Democratic-NPL party chair position last year.

Lenz on Tuesday said her independent campaign is consistent with her politics. She pointed out she voted for Republican Gov. Doug Burgum in 2016 and has also voted for Democrats.

Her legislative platform is that of hers in 2020: "homegrown prosperity," which Lenz said hearkens back to the state's populist Nonpartisan League.

The League controlled state politics a century ago, and eventually merged with the Democratic Party.

"The other thing is, I just don't think either party really has a platform that's really about North Dakotans and homegrown prosperity," Lenz said, pointing to her disappointment with management of the state's Legacy Fund oil tax savings and what she sees as "crumbs for our vocational schools and our addiction services" in western North Dakota after decades of Republican leadership.

"The Republican Party hasn't been doing it. The Democrat Party hasn't been doing it. It's really time for an independent voice that is ready to fight for it," said Lenz, a former Killdeer School Board president.

She said "it's time to raise our NPL roots," that neither party "right now has the platform or the energy to really fight for North Dakotans."

Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said Lenz in 2020 "brought us a lot of fresh energy, and at that point she was pretty new to the party, and I had a lot of hope for her candidacy, and I was really impressed by the race she ran."

He said "sometimes independents might have a better opportunity to squeak out a win than a Democrat would. That D next to our name sometimes is a death sentence, especially in rural western North Dakota."

Lenz said she hopes to be involved in the Democratic-NPL, Libertarian and Republican parties going forward to address "how do we bring prosperity back to the average North Dakotan."

"I just see us as North Dakotans first and not political parties, and that's how North Dakotans see each other, I think," Lenz said.

Hart said Lenz didn't have "a long history of interaction" with the Democratic-NPL Party, but "if she wanted to take a bigger role in the party, I would welcome anyone who wants to be a part of it to participate."

Republican Dean Rummel also is running for the District 37 Senate seat.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to decennial redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7. No independents serve in the Legislature.

The filing deadline for candidates is April 11.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

