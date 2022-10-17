2 North Dakota townships violated sunshine laws

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Monday issued opinions finding two townships in violation of state open meetings and records law.
He found the Butte Township Board of Supervisors in McLean County violated open meetings laws for failing to post notice of three special meetings in May and June 2021. The board must provide copies of the meeting minutes to the requester.
Wrigley also found Pelican Township in Ramsey County violated open records law when it erroneously cited litigation in denying a records request. The township must provide the requested records.
