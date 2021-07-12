2 North Dakota ethics commissioners reappointed

Two members of the North Dakota Ethics Commission have been reappointed.

The Ethics Commission Selection Committee on Friday reappointed Commissioners Ward Koeser, of Williston, and Paul Richard, of Fargo, to the five-member panel tasked with ethics oversight of state government. Voters created the board in 2018.

Koeser is a former Williston mayor. Richard is an attorney and former Sanford Health executive.

They are serving two-year terms, the first of the panel to expire. Their new terms are for four years and begin Sept. 1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the Ethics Commission recommended the two be reappointed to provide continuity. The panel first met in September 2019, when members' terms began.

The Selection Committee, comprising Republican Gov. Doug Burgum; Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford; and Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, also decided to open the seat of Commissioner Dave Anderson, of Bismarck, for applications in April or May 2022. Anderson, a retired brigadier general, is serving a three-year term.

Ethics Commission Chairman Ron Goodman, of Oakes, and Vice Chairwoman Cynthia Lindquist, of St. Michael, are serving four-year terms.