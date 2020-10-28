2 incumbents, 2 newcomers seek spots on Burleigh County Commission

The four candidates running for two seats on the Burleigh County Commission all acknowledge a need to encourage responsible growth in the county, and most praise the 2021 budget process.
Some candidates in recent interviews listed concerns with the makeup of the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board or the state of county roads, and others addressed growth in the county and last winter's debate over refugee resettlement.
Brian Bitner, Brian Geloff, Becky Matthews and Jerry Woodcox are campaigning for the seats. Bitner and Woodcox are seeking reelection, while Geloff and Matthews are newcomers.
Bitner seeks public input
Bitner has served on the commission since 2008, owns his own construction company and is a Marine Corps veteran. He said he is seeking reelection because some residents have asked him to run again. He said one accomplishment from his time on the commission is that he's done what the public wants.
"We've controlled taxes, and the county is running well for the citizens," he said.
Bitner said the process for creating the 2021 budget went well and he would use the budget committee again. This year, he said, there was greater collaboration between county departments and the commission, which formed the budget committee to create a suggested budget for the full commission.
Voters have come to Bitner with issues with roads and county staffing levels, but Bitner said that things also come up every day that have to be addressed.
When it comes to roads, nothing "drastic" needs to change, he said, but the county should refocus more on maintaining existing roads or catching up on deferred maintenance rather than building new ones.
Bitner also said he wants to be careful not to overextend the county as growth happens, and he wants to balance the needs of the county with any development.
The debate over whether to continue allowing refugee resettlement came as a surprise at the time, Bitner said. In the future, he said, he wants to listen more to what the public wants.
Bitner also said he was surprised the issues with the Burleigh County Human Service Zone ended up involving the whole commission and that he wasn't happy with what he sad was "foregone conclusions" made in the investigation into Interim Human Service Zone Director Kim Osadchuk. The Department of Human Services investigated claims that Osadchuk created a hostile work environment and ultimately declined to hire her as the full-time zone director. The zone board had voted to recommend hiring Osadchuk.
The county is being "as helpful as possible" during the pandemic, Bitner said, maintaining clean offices for staff, decontaminating and sanitizing.
Geloff looks to facts
Geloff first became interested in the commission during the refugee debate last winter, and he became more interested as the COVID-19 pandemic started earlier this year. Friends encouraged him to run for commissioner, and he described himself as fact- and data-oriented. He said he has watched videos of meetings on Dakota Media Access from as far back as 2016 to learn more about the workings of the county and other entities.
"People want to see a change," he said. "They want fresh eyes and a new voice."
People on both sides of the mask mandate issue have spoken to Geloff. Some people have said masks are a way to help the community, while others call a mandate government overreach. He said he has looked up data on masks, including on mask manufacturers. As a business owner, he said, he understands what it's like to have to shut down.
"I've felt the hurt," he said.
Whether a business closes or requires masks should be left up to the business owner, Geloff said.
County roads were good for the past 20 or 30 years, Geloff said, but now he would like to see them maintained more. There are a lot of rural residents who have concerns about gravel roads, he said. The highway department limited the amount of road work done this year because of COVID-19, he said, but there are some county roads that need work now.
He would like to see the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board have a more diverse makeup. He suggested representation from the city and county commissions, social workers and perhaps teachers to provide a better perspective.
Geloff said he would "absolutely" like to see a trend of flat or decreased property taxes continue, and he would like to see an end to special assessments for roadwork.
"There are tons of people using a public road," he said. "Why are the people who live there the only ones paying for it?"
County planning and zoning has done a great job the past few years, Geloff said. Bismarck's outward growth is going to happen, he said, but the county can't let things "go by the wayside" and should watch the use of variances and special use permits.
Geloff has worked in automobile mechanics for 30 years and has owned his own business, FNG Repair, for 10 years.
Matthews seeks solutions
Matthews, who works in early childhood intervention, said she is running because she brings a new perspective, specifically when it comes to the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board. She thinks her experience would be helpful on the board.
The Human Service Zone Board is made up of elected officials -– members of the Burleigh County Commission and two state legislators –- which is something Matthews would like to see change. She said she wants to see people who use social services sit on the board and wants the board to receive feedback from users. She also said she saw a need for the investigation into Osadchuk.
One of Matthews’ main goals is to get the county through the COVID-19 pandemic and work to rebuild afterward. Social services are stressed, she said, and she wants to focus on shoring up the economy and social services. She added that she sees the divide in the community over the response to the pandemic as hurtful and harmful.
If elected, Matthews said, she wants to involve community members in the commission’s work.
“I would like to bring members of the private sector, public sector and nonprofits to the table to find solutions,” Matthews said. "Government doesn't always have all the solutions."
Matthews doesn't think the format of a January public meeting held on the refugee resettlement matter was effective to answer residents' questions about the cost of resettlement.
"The opportunity to get information out in an unbiased way was missed," she said.
She would like the county to continuously monitor what the community can handle and contact local schools and law enforcement to see what services refugees are using. She added that refugees are excited to work and have a life in Burleigh County.
Matthews said the county's 2021 budget process seemed "clear cut" because the work was done up front through the budget committee, and she likes that the county is holding steady on or even cutting taxes. However, she said the county needs to balance low property taxes with the needs of the community so there isn't a large increase in taxes in the future.
Woodcox touts experience
Woodcox, who has served on the commission for 20 years, said he is seeking another term to make sure someone with experience is leading the county through the next few years. He said he has worked with other governments in the area and that experience will prove necessary to guide Burleigh County in the future.
"It's important to have experienced leaders to bring us out of the COVID and energy crises," he said.
Woodcox is a member of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force. He believes wearing a mask should be a personal choice, and that trying to enforce a mandate would be "impossible."
The county is in excellent financial shape, Woodcox said, and the commission has been conservative when it comes to taxes. He also cited the reduction in the county's portion of property taxes this year, pointing out that the county postponed highway projects and did not give employees a cost-of-living increase. He praised the formation of the budget committee, saying it was the first time in his years on the commission that a group examined department budgets "with a fine-tooth comb."
County roads are in generally good condition, Woodcox said, though there has been a reduction in tax revenue that pays for roadwork. He said that some township residents have said their roads are too bumpy but that the dry year made it hard to maintain roads.
The Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board makeup has begun to change, Woodcox said. Commissioner Kathleen Jones has resigned from the board, and other commissioners will leave after a new Human Service Zone director is hired, which should happen by the end of the year. Woodcox said the board needs more members who aren't commissioners and who are professionals in the social services industry.
Woodcox said development in the county should be analyzed as it comes. He said he doesn't want developments to disturb rural life, and that they should be closer to Bismarck to ensure adequate access to infrastructure.
The issue of refugee resettlement has not come up this year since no refugees have been placed in the county in 2020, Woodcox said. He added that refugees are different than immigrants. They have been persecuted for their religious or political beliefs, and they have been vetted by the government. Woodcox's campaign website states that he has had 15 refugees work at his dry cleaning business and that he is proud to help them "on their American journey."
