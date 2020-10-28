2 incumbents, 2 newcomers seek spots on Burleigh County Commission

He would like to see the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board have a more diverse makeup. He suggested representation from the city and county commissions, social workers and perhaps teachers to provide a better perspective.

Geloff said he would "absolutely" like to see a trend of flat or decreased property taxes continue, and he would like to see an end to special assessments for roadwork.

"There are tons of people using a public road," he said. "Why are the people who live there the only ones paying for it?"

County planning and zoning has done a great job the past few years, Geloff said. Bismarck's outward growth is going to happen, he said, but the county can't let things "go by the wayside" and should watch the use of variances and special use permits.

Geloff has worked in automobile mechanics for 30 years and has owned his own business, FNG Repair, for 10 years.

Matthews seeks solutions

Matthews, who works in early childhood intervention, said she is running because she brings a new perspective, specifically when it comes to the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board. She thinks her experience would be helpful on the board.