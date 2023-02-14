North Dakota Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler has ordered two corporations and their top executives to stop selling unregistered securities.

Her order is against North Dakota-based Bio-Sunn Technologies Inc. and CEO Lewis Bauer; and Georgia-based Equity Fund International and CEO Christopher Williams. She has ordered them to stop selling unregistered securities, acting as unregistered broker-dealers and agents, and engaging in fraudulent or deceptive practices in the offer and sale of securities.

She also ordered the company and officials to repay investors the full amount they invested plus interest, and ordered civil penalties totaling nearly $1.1 million that might be used for investor restitution.

Tyler's order follows a January ruling by Administrative Law Judge Hope Hogan in favor of the Securities Department.

Bauer and Bio-Sunn were accused of "fee-for-funding fraud" that involved raising money from investors through the sale of unregistered securities. The money was then used to pay EFI and Williams more than $1 million to obtain a represented $250 million financing package to construct a hemp manufacturing facility in Wisconsin. The financing never materialized, and investor funds were never returned, according to the Securities Department.

Contact information for the two companies and their executives could not immediately be found.