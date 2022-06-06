1st woman justice on North Dakota Supreme Court dies

Beryl Levine, the first woman to serve on the North Dakota Supreme Court, has died. She was 86.

Levine died Saturday at her home in San Mateo, California, according to an obituary.

Gov. George Sinner appointed the Winnipeg native to the court in 1985. She served until retiring in 1996. Levine and her husband, Leonard, moved to California in 1996. He died in 2020.

Levine "was a great colleague, a good friend, and I miss her," said Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who was close with Levine during their time together on the court.

Levine's intellect and ability made her well qualified for the court, according to VandeWalle, who called her "an advocate for women" and "such a personality, and she stood her own very well."

The other three male justices "were somewhat skeptical of her when she came up," but quickly learned to accept her, VandeWalle said. He had known Levine over previous years, calling her well respected at Vogel Law Firm in Fargo where she practiced for 10 years before her appointment.

"I knew that she was a top-notch quality. She was a really great person," VandeWalle said.

Former Justice Dale Sandstrom said Levine "was an excellent Justice, a wonderful colleague, and a role model to so many."

He recounted one day at the court when Levine held and rocked his infant daughter, Carrie, in one arm while reading briefs and turning pages with her other hand in her chambers.

Sandstrom's daughter went on to portray Levine in a fourth-grade class pageant of historic North Dakota figures, and is today a lawyer in New York City.

Three other women have served on the five-member court since Levine.

