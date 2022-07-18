 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

1st North Dakota carbon capture project begins

  • 0
041319-nws-carbon-capture

Gerald Bachmeier, chief executive officer of Red Trail Energy, is shown on July 31, 2018, at Richardton.

 MIKKEL PATES, FORUM NEWS SERVICE

North Dakota's first carbon capture and storage project has begun operations. 

Red Trail Energy, which runs an ethanol plant near Richardton, began the project June 16, capturing its climate-warming carbon emissions and injecting them thousands of feet into the earth. North Dakota's governor-led, three-member Industrial Commission approved the project last fall.

“After six years of research, development and investment Red Trail Energy is celebrating this historic moment in North Dakota and United States history of becoming the first facility permitted under state primacy to capture and store CO2. Our success establishes a trail for other industries in the state to follow,” Red Trail Energy CEO Gerald Bachmeier said in a statement Monday. Primacy refers to the state having primary enforcement authority.

“The significance of implementing this project cannot be understated. From the beginning we wanted to set Red Trail Energy apart from other ethanol plants, and this project puts us ahead of the curve in terms of lowering the carbon intensity of our ethanol," Bachmeier said.

People are also reading…

The project will enable Red Trail to better market its ethanol to states such as California that have policies favoring fuels with a low carbon intensity. A federal tax credit is pushing carbon capture efforts forward. Supporters of the technology see it as a way to combat climate change, as less carbon dioxide is emitted into the atmosphere.

The Red Trail project is one of many carbon storage efforts that could come to fruition in North Dakota as officials tout the state's favorable geology. Researchers say the state's rocks could store as much as 250 billion tons of carbon dioxide. Red Trail produces a small fraction of that amount each year, 180,000 tons.

The project aligns with Gov. Doug Burgum's goal to make North Dakota carbon neutral by 2030. Carbon neutrality involves striking a balance between the carbon dioxide released from within the state and the amount of emissions contained or offset in some way.

Burgum has touted the state's rock formations as a "geologic jackpot" for having the right characteristics for permanent carbon dioxide storage. He welcomed Red Trail's operations as "helping to pave the way for the long-term viability of current energy sources in North Dakota with innovation and environmental stewardship."

North Dakota's three-member, all-Republican congressional delegation also praised the project and the state's role in advancing carbon capture, as did the Industrial Commission.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota AG: Possible fraud in petitions for ballot item

North Dakota AG: Possible fraud in petitions for ballot item

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says an investigation into potential fraud by people who gathered signatures for a failed ballot initiative to term-limit state lawmakers will be referred to a county prosecutor for possible charges. Wrigley says the investigation would be handed over to Ward County next week. Secretary of State Al Jaeger in March said a review found numerous violations, including signatures “likely forged” in the presence of a notary public. The review also found petition workers were paid bonuses based on their production, and many signatures came from residents of other states.

North Dakota state employee bonuses decrease in fiscal year 2022

North Dakota state employee bonuses decrease in fiscal year 2022

North Dakota spent $3.7 million last fiscal year on bonuses for some state workers, which is less than half the record amount paid out the previous year. The state's top budget writer says the drop was due in part to increased criticism about the bonuses. Only about a fifth of nearly 7,800 state employees received bonuses in the past fiscal year. The bonus program was approved by the Legislature in 1999 in an effort to reward, recruit and retain employees for hard-to-fill state jobs. The head of the public employee union says the bonuses aren’t fair and are bad for morale.

Noem declines debate, claims public broadcaster slants left

Gov. Kristi Noem won’t participate in a debate sponsored by South Dakota Public Broadcasting because of what her campaign spokesman called its “extreme leftward swing.” In a break from precedent, the Republican governor has agreed to just one debate with her challenger, Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith. Noem has also positioned herself for a 2024 White House bid. She says that South Dakota Public Broadcasting has shown an “extreme leftward swing” in its coverage of her efforts to bar public schools and universities from using certain approaches to teaching about race. South Dakota Public Broadcasting says it will still proceed with “fair, in-depth candidate debates and interviews,” but provide an empty chair in the space Noem would have taken.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tortoises at sanctuary hit by pink fire retardant during Northern California wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News