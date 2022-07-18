1st North Dakota carbon capture project begins

North Dakota's first carbon capture and storage project has begun operations.
Red Trail Energy, which runs an ethanol plant near Richardton, began the project June 16, capturing its climate-warming carbon emissions and injecting them thousands of feet into the earth. North Dakota's governor-led, three-member Industrial Commission approved the project last fall.
“After six years of research, development and investment Red Trail Energy is celebrating this historic moment in North Dakota and United States history of becoming the first facility permitted under state primacy to capture and store CO2. Our success establishes a trail for other industries in the state to follow,” Red Trail Energy CEO Gerald Bachmeier said in a statement Monday. Primacy refers to the state having primary enforcement authority.
“The significance of implementing this project cannot be understated. From the beginning we wanted to set Red Trail Energy apart from other ethanol plants, and this project puts us ahead of the curve in terms of lowering the carbon intensity of our ethanol," Bachmeier said.
The project will enable Red Trail to better market its ethanol to states such as California that have policies favoring fuels with a low carbon intensity. A federal tax credit is pushing carbon capture efforts forward. Supporters of the technology see it as a way to combat climate change, as less carbon dioxide is emitted into the atmosphere.
The Red Trail project is one of many carbon storage efforts that could come to fruition in North Dakota as officials tout the state's favorable geology. Researchers say the state's rocks could store as much as 250 billion tons of carbon dioxide. Red Trail produces a small fraction of that amount each year, 180,000 tons.
The project aligns with Gov. Doug Burgum's goal to make North Dakota carbon neutral by 2030. Carbon neutrality involves striking a balance between the carbon dioxide released from within the state and the amount of emissions contained or offset in some way.
Burgum has touted the state's rock formations as a "geologic jackpot" for having the right characteristics for permanent carbon dioxide storage. He welcomed Red Trail's operations as "helping to pave the way for the long-term viability of current energy sources in North Dakota with innovation and environmental stewardship."
North Dakota's three-member, all-Republican congressional delegation also praised the project and the state's role in advancing carbon capture, as did the Industrial Commission.
