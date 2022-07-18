1st North Dakota carbon capture project begins

The project will enable Red Trail to better market its ethanol to states such as California that have policies favoring fuels with a low carbon intensity. A federal tax credit is pushing carbon capture efforts forward. Supporters of the technology see it as a way to combat climate change, as less carbon dioxide is emitted into the atmosphere.

The Red Trail project is one of many carbon storage efforts that could come to fruition in North Dakota as officials tout the state's favorable geology. Researchers say the state's rocks could store as much as 250 billion tons of carbon dioxide. Red Trail produces a small fraction of that amount each year, 180,000 tons.

The project aligns with Gov. Doug Burgum's goal to make North Dakota carbon neutral by 2030. Carbon neutrality involves striking a balance between the carbon dioxide released from within the state and the amount of emissions contained or offset in some way.

Burgum has touted the state's rock formations as a "geologic jackpot" for having the right characteristics for permanent carbon dioxide storage. He welcomed Red Trail's operations as "helping to pave the way for the long-term viability of current energy sources in North Dakota with innovation and environmental stewardship."

North Dakota's three-member, all-Republican congressional delegation also praised the project and the state's role in advancing carbon capture, as did the Industrial Commission.