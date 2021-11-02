$14M road project completed in Dickinson

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the city of Dickinson on Tuesday marked the completion of the Interstate 94 East Business Loop project.
The $14.3 million project featured an asphalt overlay and lane widening, the addition of a shared-use path, lighting improvements, upgrades at the intersection of 10th Avenue East and the Business Loop, and a realignment of the access ramps on I-94. A permanent traffic light will be in place later this month.
“The successful completion of this project brings new features that increase safety and improve traffic flow for the traveling public in Dickinson,” Transportation Director Bill Panos said.