$14 million tribal college program aims to help graduates, address workforce needs

An apprenticeship program set to begin in January aims to improve educational and employment opportunities for graduates of tribal colleges in North Dakota, and help address the state's workforce shortage at the same time.

Hess Corp. will invest $12 million over the next four years to provide tuition assistance, stipends and other support for establishing apprenticeships in a variety of industries, Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Tribal College System announced Friday. Halliburton and Nabors Industries will invest $1 million apiece.

The apprenticeships will be designed by the state’s five tribal colleges and based on the local job markets and needs of tribal communities. 

“This is a hallmark day -- a breakthrough day. This is a new level of private-public partnership between industry and our tribal colleges,” Burgum said. “... We know that workforce is important for our economy. It’s the No. 1 thing that’s holding back our state. So when the private sector steps up and makes these kinds of significant, record-breaking contributions to our tribal colleges, that’s a big deal.”

Unemployment is greater than 50% in some tribal communities in North Dakota, Burgum said. At the same time, a shortage of trained workers is the top constraint in the Bakken oil patch, according to officials and industry leaders who attended the North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting this week in Watford City.

Burgum said the new program will provide tribal college students with on-the-job skills training through college work study, internships and apprenticeships, following the “earn and learn” model of the apprenticeship program in place at Lake Region State College in Devils Lake.  

Cynthia Lindquist, president of Cankdeska Cikana Community College in Fort Totten, said that though it's taken 1½ years to see the partnership unfold, it’s a move for innovation. The investment benefits not only tribal colleges and Native communities but all of North Dakota, she said. The tribal college system serves about 3,500 to 4,000 students, with at least 15% non-Native students. 

“It’s truly a new day, it’s truly a new beginning to help us address the economic disparity in Indian Country in North Dakota,” Lindquist said. “I believe this to be a model.” 

Hess Corp. General Manager Brent Lohnes noted social responsibility is one of the company’s core values and said the apprenticeship program will create a “long-lasting impact in the communities” in which the company does business. 

“Our hope is that this program will provide tribal college students with the opportunity to build rewarding careers in high-impact areas, which will also further help the economy and the local communities for many years to come,” Lohnes said. 

Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.

