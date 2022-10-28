 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Governor to host trick-or-treaters

Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum will welcome Halloween trick-or-treaters at the Governor’s Residence, continuing a long-standing tradition.

Children and accompanying adults can come to the east entrance of the residence from 4:30-7 p.m. Monday. Parking is available in the Capitol mall loop. The residence is in the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, at 600 E. Boulevard Ave.

The North Dakota National Guard and Department of Emergency Services will have equipment on site to provide an interactive experience for children.

