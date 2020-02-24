Governor seeking band and choir applications

Gov. Doug Burgum is encouraging school, community and church bands, orchestras and choirs across North Dakota to apply to serve as the governor’s official state band/orchestra program and the official choral program for 2020.

The governor and first lady will select the two programs based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement. The band/orchestra and chorus may be invited by the governor to perform at official state functions throughout the year, including the governor's State of the State Address.

Interested groups should submit an application, references and a musical recording to the governor's office by March 13. The official programs will be announced in late March and invited to perform at the Capitol in late April to mid-May. Application materials are at https://www.governor.nd.gov/form/governor-s-chorus-and-band-orche.

