Governor, first lady to welcome trick-or-treaters

Governor's residence (copy)

Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum dressed as a hunter and an angler to welcome Halloween trick-or-treaters in 2019.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Halloween trick-or-treaters will be welcomed at the North Dakota Governor’s Residence from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, continuing a long-standing tradition.

Children and accompanying adults can come to the east entrance of the residence. Parking is available in the Capitol mall loop. The residence is in the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., in Bismarck.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will have snowplows and other equipment on site to provide an interactive experience for children.

Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum don't release their costumes ahead of time. They have dressed up in the past as a hunter and an angler and as paleontologists to welcome trick-or-treaters.

The in-person event was called off last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the Burgums held a virtual costume contest for the public and invited families to drive by their residence to see large inflatable pumpkins and cats in the yard.

 

 

