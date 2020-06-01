You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Burgum directs flags to half-staff in honor of Grand Forks police officer

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday directed all government agencies in North Dakota to fly the U.S. and state flags at half-staff in honor of Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte, who was shot and killed Wednesday in the line of duty, from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

The governor also encourages residents and businesses to do the same.

“Officer Cody Holte devoted his life to the protection and safety of his community, his state, his country and his fellow citizens,” Burgum said in a statement. “We lower the flags as a mark of our utmost respect and deepest gratitude for his courageous service and his ultimate sacrifice.”

Holte, 29, also was a first lieutenant in the North Dakota Army National Guard. He leaves behind a wife and infant son. 

Funeral services are set for Tuesday in Grand Forks. 

Cody Holte

Holte
