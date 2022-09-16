 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Good fall duck flight expected in North Dakota; fall hunting gets in gear this weekend

  • 0
mallards and honkers (copy)

North Dakota’s two-day youth waterfowl weekend is Saturday and Sunday.

 Tom Stromme

An overly wet spring in North Dakota this year replenished drought-ravaged wetlands at a record pace, setting the stage for what should be a good fall duck flight in the state for hunters.

Dry conditions are reemerging in the state, however, and that's a concern for wildlife officials as waterfowl hunting begins.

North Dakota’s two-day youth waterfowl weekend is Saturday and Sunday, along with a special season for veterans and active military personnel.

Licensed resident and nonresident youth waterfowl hunters 15 and younger, and veterans and members of the armed forces on active duty may hunt ducks, geese, coots and mergansers statewide.

The daily bag limit and species restrictions are the same as for the regular duck and goose seasons, which begin Sept. 24 for resident hunters and Oct. 1 for nonresidents. However, the additional two blue-winged teal allowed during the first 16 days of the regular season are not allowed during this weekend.

People are also reading…

Water in wetlands

Summer 2021 in North Dakota was marked by severe, extreme and even exceptional drought, creating a parched landscape in prime waterfowl production areas.

But this past spring changed that in a hurry. North Dakota logged its second-wettest April on record, according to the Western Regional Climate Center. Bismarck set four precipitation records during two April storms that the National Weather Service deemed "historic," among them the snowiest April on record in the city, with nearly 22 inches. Numerous other records were set around the state, as well.

Wetland conditions across North Dakota varied from good to excellent in May, according to the state Game and Fish Department. The wetland index skyrocketed 616% -- marking the largest single-year percentage increase on record.

The fall duck flight is expected to be about 26% above last year, based on observations from the department’s annual mid-July duck production survey.

The number of broods observed was up 36% from 2021, and 5% above the 1965-2021 average. The average brood size was 7.2 ducklings, up 11% from last year. The long-term average is 7.0 ducklings per brood.

Migratory Game Bird Management Supervisor Mike Szymanski cautioned that the state is drying out as summer wanes. This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that 84% of North Dakota is in some form of drought, up from 28% last week and from 1% two months ago.

“Wetland habitat conditions in the state have dried up substantially from a very wet spring and continued to dry through August,” Szymanski said. “Our September wetland survey will shed some light on just how much we’ve dried up.”

That survey, being conducted now, will assess wetland conditions heading into the regular waterfowl hunting season.

Other seasons

Other hunting seasons in North Dakota kick off this weekend, starting with the 9 ½-day deer hunting season for licensed youth that begins at noon Friday and runs through Sept. 25.

Residents who are 11, 12 or 13 this year can hunt statewide for antlerless white-tailed deer. Resident deer gun hunters who are 14 or 15 this year can hunt statewide with a youth season license for any deer, except for antlered mule deer in units 3B1, 3B2, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 4F, where a special license is required.

Hunting hours after opening day are a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. Each youth hunter must be under direct supervision of an adult. The adult is prohibited from carrying a gun or bow. Orange clothing is required for hunters and mentors.

North Dakota’s sandhill crane season opens Saturday and runs through Nov. 13.

Limits are three daily and nine in possession in Unit 1 (west of U.S. Highway 281), and two daily and six in possession in Unit 2 (east of the highway). Shooting hours are a half-hour before sunrise to 2 p.m. each day.

Hunters are urged to use caution and identify birds to prevent shooting at endangered whooping cranes as they begin their fall migration.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Brothers' dispute led to triple murder-suicide in northeast North Dakota

Sheriff: Brothers' dispute led to triple murder-suicide in northeast North Dakota

Authorities say a dispute between two brothers led to a triple murder and suicide last month in a North Dakota wheat field. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said autopsy results and evidence at the scene suggests 59-year-old Robert Bracken killed his brother, his own son and a third man before shooting himself on Aug. 29. The dead included Bracken’s 64-year-old brother Richard Bracken; Robert’s 34-year-old son, Justin Bracken; and 56-year-old Douglas Dulmage. The Brackens had been working the harvest for Dulmage in his field south of Cando. Hillier says an investigation found that Robert and Richard Bracken had been in a dispute “which had been escalating for a week or more” before the shootings.

Alleged Mexican cartel hitman extradited to North Dakota

Alleged Mexican cartel hitman extradited to North Dakota

An accused former hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities say Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States. Federal officials in North Dakota began gathering incriminating evidence on the Felix cartel after one of its members killed a man over a drug debt. The Felix cartel was a longtime competitor of the Sinaloa cartel led by notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota's child care 'crisis'

Burgum unveils plan for North Dakota's child care 'crisis'

Gov. Doug Burgum wants the North Dakota Legislature to spend up to $80 million in state savings over the next two years to address child care in the state. The GOP-led Legislature meets again in January and will consider the governor's plan that also includes a child care tax credit for low- to middle-income families, expansion of child care assistance and matching money for businesses that offer their employees child care. Burgum says the lack of available and affordable child care for families contributes to workforce shortages that have hamstrung the state’s economy. Democratic lawmakers expressed support for the proposal but said more may be needed.

North Dakota electric vehicle charging network plan OK'd by feds; approval unlocks $9.4M for state

North Dakota electric vehicle charging network plan OK'd by feds; approval unlocks $9.4M for state

The Biden administration has approved plans submitted by 34 states and Puerto Rico for building an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network as the U.S. begins in earnest its transition away from gas-powered transportation. The plans’ approval means $900 million can begin to flow to the states, which are tasked with using money from President Joe Biden’s big infrastructure deal to build out a seamless network of electric car chargers. Despite the approvals, some rural states have serious concerns about federal requirements that accompany the money, including installing fast-charging stations every 50 miles regardless of demand.

Watch Now: Related Video

“The Zoom Monarch": How the Queen used modern technology 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News