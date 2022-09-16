Good fall duck flight expected in North Dakota; fall hunting gets in gear this weekend

An overly wet spring in North Dakota this year replenished drought-ravaged wetlands at a record pace, setting the stage for what should be a good fall duck flight in the state for hunters.

Dry conditions are reemerging in the state, however, and that's a concern for wildlife officials as waterfowl hunting begins.

North Dakota’s two-day youth waterfowl weekend is Saturday and Sunday, along with a special season for veterans and active military personnel.

Licensed resident and nonresident youth waterfowl hunters 15 and younger, and veterans and members of the armed forces on active duty may hunt ducks, geese, coots and mergansers statewide.

The daily bag limit and species restrictions are the same as for the regular duck and goose seasons, which begin Sept. 24 for resident hunters and Oct. 1 for nonresidents. However, the additional two blue-winged teal allowed during the first 16 days of the regular season are not allowed during this weekend.

Water in wetlands

Summer 2021 in North Dakota was marked by severe, extreme and even exceptional drought, creating a parched landscape in prime waterfowl production areas.

But this past spring changed that in a hurry. North Dakota logged its second-wettest April on record, according to the Western Regional Climate Center. Bismarck set four precipitation records during two April storms that the National Weather Service deemed "historic," among them the snowiest April on record in the city, with nearly 22 inches. Numerous other records were set around the state, as well.

Wetland conditions across North Dakota varied from good to excellent in May, according to the state Game and Fish Department. The wetland index skyrocketed 616% -- marking the largest single-year percentage increase on record.

The fall duck flight is expected to be about 26% above last year, based on observations from the department’s annual mid-July duck production survey.

The number of broods observed was up 36% from 2021, and 5% above the 1965-2021 average. The average brood size was 7.2 ducklings, up 11% from last year. The long-term average is 7.0 ducklings per brood.

Migratory Game Bird Management Supervisor Mike Szymanski cautioned that the state is drying out as summer wanes. This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that 84% of North Dakota is in some form of drought, up from 28% last week and from 1% two months ago.

“Wetland habitat conditions in the state have dried up substantially from a very wet spring and continued to dry through August,” Szymanski said. “Our September wetland survey will shed some light on just how much we’ve dried up.”

That survey, being conducted now, will assess wetland conditions heading into the regular waterfowl hunting season.

Other seasons

Other hunting seasons in North Dakota kick off this weekend, starting with the 9 ½-day deer hunting season for licensed youth that begins at noon Friday and runs through Sept. 25.

Residents who are 11, 12 or 13 this year can hunt statewide for antlerless white-tailed deer. Resident deer gun hunters who are 14 or 15 this year can hunt statewide with a youth season license for any deer, except for antlered mule deer in units 3B1, 3B2, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 4F, where a special license is required.

Hunting hours after opening day are a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. Each youth hunter must be under direct supervision of an adult. The adult is prohibited from carrying a gun or bow. Orange clothing is required for hunters and mentors.

North Dakota’s sandhill crane season opens Saturday and runs through Nov. 13.

Limits are three daily and nine in possession in Unit 1 (west of U.S. Highway 281), and two daily and six in possession in Unit 2 (east of the highway). Shooting hours are a half-hour before sunrise to 2 p.m. each day.

Hunters are urged to use caution and identify birds to prevent shooting at endangered whooping cranes as they begin their fall migration.