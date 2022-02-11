Giving Hearts Day raises record $26.2 million

The annual Giving Hearts Day 24-hour fundraiser for charities generated a record $26.2 million from more than 40,000 donors, according to preliminary figures.

There were nearly 90,000 donations Thursday, according to organizers. The amount raised was about $4.2 million more than last year.

Donors this year also could pledge volunteer hours or donations of goods. There were about 800 volunteerism pledges and about 250 goods pledges.

Giving Hearts Day is the longest-running day of giving in the nation, according to Director Amber DeKrey. The Dakota Medical Foundation started it in 2008, and $138 million has been raised since then. The effort benefits nearly 550 charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

Giving Hearts Day is hosted by Dakota Medical Foundation, the Impact Foundation and the Alex Stern Family Foundation. For more information, go to givingheartsday.org.

