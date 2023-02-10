The annual Giving Hearts Day 24-hour fundraiser for charities generated $26.1 million from nearly 42,000 donors, according to preliminary figures.

There were more than 90,000 donations Thursday, according to organizers. The amount raised was just short of last year's record $26.2 million.

Donors also could pledge volunteer hours or donations of goods. There were 1,717 volunteerism pledges and about 101 goods pledges.

The Dakota Medical Foundation started Giving Hearts Day in 2008, and more than $164 million has been raised since then. The effort benefits more than 560 charities in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

Giving Hearts Day is hosted by Dakota Medical Foundation, the Impact Foundation and the Alex Stern Family Foundation. For more information, go to givingheartsday.org.