'Gig' delivery drivers urged to check insurance

Godfread

Godfread

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is urging so-called "gig" delivery drivers to review their auto insurance policy as reports of incidents increase.

In most cases, a driver’s common auto insurance policy will not cover accident claims that occur while on a delivery for companies such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, Instacart or Grubhub, according to Godfread. Each delivery company has specific policies regarding necessary auto insurance coverage.

“The department has received an increase in calls from drivers who were involved in auto accidents involving gig delivery drivers who were not properly insured,” Godfread said. “It’s a step that can be easily overlooked, but one that is vital for all drivers on North Dakota roads.”

