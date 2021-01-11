 Skip to main content
Gasoline prices rise to $2.20 statewide

Gasoline prices continue to creep up in North Dakota, hitting an average of $2.20 per gallon statewide Monday, according to AAA.

The uptick comes after a 16-year low in 2020, when the average price sank to $2.07. Gasoline prices tend to follow crude oil prices, which took a dramatic hit last spring and stayed low amid the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has caused people to curtail travel, cutting back the demand for gasoline and jet fuel refined from oil.

As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and states lift travel restrictions, more driving will take place within the United States, AAA said. That would increase demand and prices.

It's still cheaper to fill up at the pump in North Dakota than in some other parts of the country. The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $2.31, according to AAA.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

