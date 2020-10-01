Gasoline prices hit 16-year low for September, could drop even further

This summer ended with the lowest gasoline prices North Dakota has seen in 16 years for the month of September, and drivers can expect more savings at the pump in the weeks ahead.
AAA reported that it cost $2.08 per gallon on average to fill up with gas in North Dakota during September, a 50 cent per-gallon drop from one year ago.
The coronavirus pandemic brought on the low prices as it curtailed travel globally and sent demand for oil plummeting, causing layoffs and bankruptcies in North Dakota's Bakken oil patch while offering relief to drivers as they fuel up. Gasoline prices tend to follow oil prices, which took a hit as countries enacted travel restrictions and states imposed stay-at-home orders.
Even in North Dakota, where Gov. Doug Burgum’s administration enacted fewer restrictions in the early days of the pandemic than did the leaders of many other states, travel has fallen as people opt to stay closer to home during the pandemic.
AAA staff who help members coordinate road trips saw business drop significantly earlier this year, said Gene LaDoucer, AAA spokesman for North Dakota.
“It seemed like the trips were a bit shorter and for a while were canceled altogether until confidence came back,” he said.
The agency often fields inquiries during summer months from people looking to visit national parks in the Upper Midwest. Road trippers seemed more eager this year to stick to sites near home, traveling regionally rather than making a cross-country journey, he said.
AAA air travel bookings also have declined in 2020, though people are starting to make plans for trips next year, Laduucer said.
Colder weather and the start of the school year mark the end of the summer driving season, which tends to bring cheaper gas prices. A potential hurricane could interrupt oil operations along the Gulf Coast, causing a temporary price spike, but otherwise prices are likely to decline further as demand drops, LaDoucer said.
Plus, gas stations recently made their annual switch to selling winter-blend fuel, which accounts for lower temperatures and costs less for refineries to produce.
“There’s a bit of a savings there, as much as a nickel a gallon, and demand falls following Labor Day through about February,” LaDoucer said. “We can expect gasoline prices to slowly trend lower.”
Mercer County has the lowest gas prices in the state right now at $1.92 per gallon, according to AAA. Bismarck is averaging $2.01 per gallon.
The last time gas was cheaper in North Dakota during September was in 2004, when a gallon averaged $1.89 statewide.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
