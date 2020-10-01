Gasoline prices hit 16-year low for September, could drop even further

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The agency often fields inquiries during summer months from people looking to visit national parks in the Upper Midwest. Road trippers seemed more eager this year to stick to sites near home, traveling regionally rather than making a cross-country journey, he said.

AAA air travel bookings also have declined in 2020, though people are starting to make plans for trips next year, Laduucer said.

Colder weather and the start of the school year mark the end of the summer driving season, which tends to bring cheaper gas prices. A potential hurricane could interrupt oil operations along the Gulf Coast, causing a temporary price spike, but otherwise prices are likely to decline further as demand drops, LaDoucer said.

Plus, gas stations recently made their annual switch to selling winter-blend fuel, which accounts for lower temperatures and costs less for refineries to produce.

“There’s a bit of a savings there, as much as a nickel a gallon, and demand falls following Labor Day through about February,” LaDoucer said. “We can expect gasoline prices to slowly trend lower.”

Mercer County has the lowest gas prices in the state right now at $1.92 per gallon, according to AAA. Bismarck is averaging $2.01 per gallon.