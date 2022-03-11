Gas tops $4 per gallon in parts of North Dakota as oil industry contemplates high oil prices

Gasoline soared past $4 per gallon in some parts of North Dakota this week, and oil companies contemplated what sky-high crude prices could mean for the Bakken oil patch amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It cost 30 cents more in Bismarck to fill up with gasoline Friday than it did one week earlier. The city's gas stations were selling the fuel for an average of $3.93 per gallon.

Drivers in the northwest and southwest corners of the state encountered some of the highest fuel prices in North Dakota. Grant County had the most expensive gasoline at $4.25 per gallon.

Still, fuel prices have not reached a record in the state. Bismarck’s peak came in May 2013 at $4.36 per gallon, the result of high oil prices and refinery outages in the Upper Midwest, said Gene LaDoucer, who tracks fuel prices closely as the spokesperson for AAA in North Dakota.

“It’s not like we haven’t been here before,” he said. “The rapid increase is what’s really caught people off guard.”

The change is particularly noticeable given how low prices fell two years ago after the coronavirus pandemic caused demand for fuel to plummet, LaDoucer said. The average price of gasoline in Bismarck fell to $1.69 in May 2020.

It’s unclear to what extent the new high oil prices will influence production levels in the Bakken region of western North Dakota. The head of the trade group that represents the state’s oil industry says a lot of factors are at play.

One factor holding back oil production is the lack of “messaging from the Biden administration to Wall Street, to investors, to want to grow American oil production,” said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

“The ability to access capital for growth is really, really challenging,” he said.

The oil and gas industry has faced that problem for several years amid the pandemic and a pivot by investors toward making environmentally conscious financial decisions. It's something President Joe Biden could start to reverse "at any point by just walking to the podium," Ness said.

The president has stopped short of delivering that message in comments he’s made this week about energy prices and the war in eastern Europe. But a member of his Cabinet, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, touched on it in remarks she made Wednesday at an energy conference in Texas, saying, “We are in an emergency. And we have to responsibly increase short-term supply where we can right now to stabilize the market and to minimize harm to American families.”

Biden this week announced that he would ban energy imports from Russia amid that country’s war against Ukraine -- a move he acknowledged could increase gas prices domestically.

North Dakota’s daily oil output has hovered around 1.1 million barrels per day for the past year. It’s recovered somewhat from the hit it took in the early days of the pandemic, but it remains about 400,000 barrels per day shy of 2019 levels.

The oil industry and numerous Republican politicians have called on the Democratic Biden administration to resume oil leasing on federal lands, which they say would bolster domestic production. The president has countered that the oil and gas industry nationwide is sitting on 9,000 drilling permits to develop federal minerals.

Ness said other steps the federal government could take would help the industry in North Dakota, including moving more swiftly on “little details that hold up projects” such as permitting paperwork.

Oil companies in the Bakken continue to face supply chain woes delaying the arrival of items needed for drilling and production, and they are short workers.

“We need to find and attract more people, especially if we’re going to ramp up (activity),” Ness said. “The workforce challenge is greater now than we’ve ever seen it.”

Thirty-three drilling rigs were operating in North Dakota on Thursday. The number has stayed relatively flat in recent months and has not increased in the days since Russia invaded Ukraine, despite oil prices skyrocketing to $130 per barrel earlier this week. Oil was trading for just over $90 per barrel before the invasion.

Ness said he expects more rigs will be drilling in the months ahead, and crews will also look to bring online wells that have been drilled but still need to undergo the fracking process to begin producing oil. The state had 475 wells in that status as of December, the most recent month for which data is available.

The “core” area of the Bakken has been largely drilled already, and oil producers are looking more to outlying areas for places to put new wells. They are focused on efficiencies such as drilling longer wells that extend 3 miles horizontally, Ness said.

Oil prices were strong before Russia invaded Ukraine, and he expects they will continue to stay high even if they fall from this week's levels. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark, has traded above $100 per barrel this week. Oil at $100 per barrel is considered high, though it's $30 per barrel below the peak earlier in the week.

It's too early to know whether the price drop will hold, LaDoucer said.

The week's high oil prices are already reflected in rising gasoline prices, but it can take six weeks for the cost of fuel to fully incorporate such a change, he said. It takes about that amount of time for oil to be refined and make its way to gas stations.

Already, North Dakotans are starting to adjust their driving habits because of the high prices, according to a recent AAA survey. The summer driving season is approaching, and that usually means gasoline prices tick upward as demand rises and refiners start producing pricier summer blends of gasoline meant to reduce smog. It’s possible travelers will look to stay closer to home, visiting state and national parks, rather than taking longer trips, LaDoucer said.

“They’ll still take their vacations, but they’ll look for ways to cut corners where needed,” he said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

