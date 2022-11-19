Game and Fish sets fall advisory board meetings, rules hearing

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is holding its fall advisory board meetings around the state starting next week.

Meanwhile, the agency has scheduled an administrative rules hearing on several topics next month.

The public advisory board meetings are held each spring and fall to give North Dakotans an opportunity to talk about outdoors issues with Game and Fish personnel and district advisers. The governor appoints eight Game and Fish advisers to each represent a section of the state and serve as liaisons between the department and the public.

Meetings begin Monday in Tioga and wrap up Dec. 6 in Cavalier. In between, there will be meetings in Valley City, Belfield, Embden, Stanley, Bismarck and New Rockford.

The Bismarck meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Game and Fish headquarters, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway. That meeting also will be livestreamed on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, and questions can be submitted via chat.

Full meeting details can be found at https://gf.nd.gov/news/6036.

Rules hearing

Separately, Game and Fish has scheduled a hearing for 1:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at its Bismarck office on proposed new rules and amendments to existing rules. Topics include such things as electronic exams, bait vendor permitting, electronic posting and approved marine fire extinguishers.

The proposed rules and rule changes are at bit.ly/3EEgxEi. They also can be reviewed at the Game and Fish headquarters or on the department's website. A copy may be requested in writing, by calling 701-328-6305 or by emailing ndgf@nd.gov. The deadline to submit written or oral comments is Dec. 27.

Anyone attending the hearing who needs special facilities or assistance relating to a disability should contact the department at least seven days before.