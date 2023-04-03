The North Dakota Game and Fish Department recently paid more than $729,000 to counties in which it owns or leases land, about $11,000 more than the previous year.

The payments are in lieu of property taxes. Payments for 2022 ranged from about $60 in Ward County to more than $128,000 in McLean County. The total for Burleigh County was about $27,000 and for Morton County about $26,000.

Game and Fish manages more than 200,000 acres in 51 counties for wildlife habitat and public hunting. The department doesn’t have any land in Traill or Renville counties.