Game and Fish collects nearly 2 million salmon eggs for Lake Sakakawea stocking

North Dakota fisheries crews for a second straight year collected 1.8 million eggs during their annual salmon spawning operation on the Missouri River System.
That's enough to stock 400,000 smolts, or young fish, in Lake Sakakawea next year, according to Russ Kinzler, Missouri River System fisheries biologist for the state Game and Fish Department.
Any eggs in excess of North Dakota's needs often are shared with South Dakota or Montana to help meet those states' stocking needs. About 500,000 of this year's eggs went to South Dakota, Kinzler said.
Chinook salmon were stocked in Lake Sakakawea about half a century ago. They can't naturally reproduce in North Dakota because of the lack of shallow, clear streams. Fisheries personnel capture salmon using electrofishing gear when the fish begin their spawning run in October.
The fish are transported to the national fish hatchery at Riverdale, where their eggs are harvested, fertilized and hatched. Young salmon spend about six months there before being stocked.
The average size of female salmon this year was 5 pounds, about 2 ½ pounds smaller than last year. The largest salmon was 21 pounds, and was collected in the Missouri River below Garrison Dam. About 80% of the eggs were collected from fish in Lake Sakakawea and the rest from the river.
Game and Fish collected 1.8 million eggs last year, 2.1 million in 2020 and 1.6 million in 2019.