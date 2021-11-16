GAIN Coalition to host North Dakota energy panel

The GAIN Coalition is hosting a virtual panel discussion Wednesday on North Dakota's energy industry.

Panelists include U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness; Greater North Dakota Chamber President and CEO Arik Spencer; and retired Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks, a strategic adviser to the GAIN Coalition.

The coalition, also known as Grow America's Infrastructure Now, supports the Dakota Access Pipeline. The pipeline is among the subjects expected to come up during the discussion, along with carbon capture projects and national energy topics.

Attendees will be able to ask questions of the panelists. GAIN Coalition spokesperson Craig Stevens will moderate the event, which begins at 2 p.m.

To register, go to https://bit.ly/321htlj.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0