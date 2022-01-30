Funeral services for Stenehjem to be held Thursday

Funeral services for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem will be held this week.

The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Dakota State Capitol Great Hall. Both are open to the public. Further arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Northern Lights Council Boy Scouts of America, Bismarck State College Foundation, the Abused Adult Resource Center, UND’s Christus Rex Lutheran Campus Ministry, or another charity.

Stenehjem died Friday at age 68 after being hospitalized earlier in the day. It was not clear what his cause of death was.

Brother Allan Stenehjem told the Tribune Friday his brother had no known health issues that might have caused his hospitalization, and that his brother's condition was not related to COVID-19.

He was the longest-serving attorney general in state history, serving for more than 20 years, and he spent more than 40 years in elected office through his career.

Stenehjem announced last month that he would not seek reelection this year, intending to retire and spend time with his wife, traveling, bicycling and being involved with charitable organizations. He was first elected in 2000.

He said last month he was in good health and was "not in any way hampered."

Before becoming attorney general, Stenehjem served in the state House of Representatives from 1976-80 and in the state Senate from 1980-2000, representing a Grand Forks district.

Stenehjem's term expires Dec. 31, 2022.

Gov. Doug Burgum directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until further notice in honor of Stenehjem's longtime service to the state, and he encouraged residents to do the same at their homes and businesses.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

