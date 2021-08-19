Funding for clean energy projects through new program could come by end of year

Clean energy projects hoping for state funding under a new program established by the Legislature could hear a decision on their requests by the end of the year.
The Clean Sustainable Energy Authority met for the first time Thursday to go over plans for the program. The board anticipates it will start accepting applications in November and make recommendations to the North Dakota Industrial Commission on which project should receive grants or loans the following month.
The three-person commission chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum has the final say over which projects receive funding. It's slated to meet Dec. 20 and could decide the first grant or loan recipients at that meeting.
One piece of legislation made $25 million available for grants or loans through the energy authority, and lawmakers also authorized the Bank of North Dakota to extend a $250 million line of credit that could go toward project loans or loan guarantees.
“We were interested in shovel-ready, low-emission energy projects,” Rep. Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck, told the board.
Bosch sponsored the bill earlier this year that created the authority. Board members say they intend to award grants and loans to support the commercialization of projects beyond early research phases. The idea is to fund technology that could reduce emissions such as carbon dioxide, which contributes to climate change.
It’s expected that major carbon capture projects such as the effort at Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Milton R. Young Station near Center will seek funding through the program. The facility is a coal-fired power plant, and its owners seek to capture its carbon emissions and bury them deep underground though an effort known as Project Tundra.
That project is expected to cost $1 billion. Bank of North Dakota President Todd Steinwand said he’s aware of several large projects that could potentially seek loans.
Commerce Commissioner James Leiman said he expects larger projects will look for funding assistance in the tens of millions of dollars. He also anticipates a number of smaller projects could ask for funding help in the range of several hundred thousand to several million dollars.
“At Commerce, we have probably a dozen projects we would like to bring to this body in the next month or two,” he said.
The energy authority could fund any number of projects ranging from the fossil fuel to renewable energy industries. Some critics of the program have expressed concern that it does not have adequate representation on its board for wind and solar power, and that much of the funding could go toward fossil fuels.
The energy authority is chaired by Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. It has eight voting members and eight non-voting technical advisers. Over the next month, they plan to hash out project guidelines and the details of how the energy authority will operate.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.