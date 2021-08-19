Funding for clean energy projects through new program could come by end of year

It’s expected that major carbon capture projects such as the effort at Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Milton R. Young Station near Center will seek funding through the program. The facility is a coal-fired power plant, and its owners seek to capture its carbon emissions and bury them deep underground though an effort known as Project Tundra.

That project is expected to cost $1 billion. Bank of North Dakota President Todd Steinwand said he’s aware of several large projects that could potentially seek loans.

Commerce Commissioner James Leiman said he expects larger projects will look for funding assistance in the tens of millions of dollars. He also anticipates a number of smaller projects could ask for funding help in the range of several hundred thousand to several million dollars.

“At Commerce, we have probably a dozen projects we would like to bring to this body in the next month or two,” he said.

The energy authority could fund any number of projects ranging from the fossil fuel to renewable energy industries. Some critics of the program have expressed concern that it does not have adequate representation on its board for wind and solar power, and that much of the funding could go toward fossil fuels.

The energy authority is chaired by Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. It has eight voting members and eight non-voting technical advisers. Over the next month, they plan to hash out project guidelines and the details of how the energy authority will operate.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.