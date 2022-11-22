 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Frozen turkeys still affordable despite bird flu; North Dakota cases increase

  • 0
112322-nws-frozen-turkeys

Frozen turkeys fill the open freezer at the Cash Wise Foods north location in Bismarck on Tuesday. Frozen turkeys are still affordable this year despite a national outbreak of bird flu, but the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal is up significantly.

 Mike McCleary

Turkeys this Thanksgiving aren't much more expensive than they were last year, despite a national outbreak of bird flu this year.

That's primarily because many retailers put turkeys on sale before the holiday to attract shoppers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture puts the price of a large frozen turkey at 9 cents more per pound than last year, factoring in sale prices.

That's despite pressures including supply chain issues, inflation, widespread drought and avian influenza, which has killed more than 50 million turkeys and chickens in 46 states including nearly 237,000 in North Dakota.

The turkey industry has been processing more birds and in some cases birds at an earlier age to meet Thanksgiving demand, according to USDA. That means the overall supply isn't significantly impacted, though consumers might notice a variation in the size of available turkeys.

People are also reading…

National Turkey Federation President Joel Brandenberger said consumers will have no problems finding turkeys, with many retailers offering "attractive prices."

“There has been a lot of discussion about whether avian influenza or the general economy is going to affect this holiday season," he said in a statement. "Thanks to the hard work of U.S. turkey producers, there will be an ample supply of turkeys available for Thanksgiving."

Overall, the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal -- turkey, sweet potatoes, russet potatoes, cranberries, green beans and milk -- will be higher this year. USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service estimates the increase at about 6%.

The American Farm Bureau Federation, which has tracked the cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 37 years, puts it at 20% higher this year but notes that the survey was conducted before most grocery stores began discounting turkeys. Farm Bureau's list also includes more food, including stuffing, rolls, coffee and pumpkin pie.

Still, “General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” Farm Bureau Chief Economist Roger Cryan said in a statement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

doug goehring

Doug Goehring

Bird flu update

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring during last week's traditional turkey pardoning by the governor noted that North Dakota's turkey industry, which produces 1 million birds annually, has faced challenges and stress due to the bird flu outbreak. Five of the eight major producers in the state were impacted; two have been able to restock.

State data shows that bird flu has impacted 24 flocks in 17 counties. Most are small backyard flocks. It's standard practice to destroy infected birds so they don't enter the food chain.

State Board of Animal Health rules mandate that all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds are banned in counties with confirmed cases, along with adjoining counties. Producers in those counties also are barred from taking birds to or from poultry events in nonrestricted counties. Violations are punishable by a fine of up to $5,000. Restrictions are lifted if no new bird flu cases emerge within 30 days of the implementation of the bans.

Cases confirmed earlier this month in backyard flocks in Bottineau, Ward and Mountrail counties are considered "active." Poultry events are banned in 12 counties in that region. A map showing them is at bit.ly/3EO2T1C.

Bird Flu Human Infection

Turkeys stand in a barn on a turkey farm near Manson, Iowa, on Aug. 10, 2015.

The state's first two bird flu cases were in March, with 12 more occurring in April at the height of the outbreak. There was a summer lull, but cases flared up again in the fall, with eight since late August.

There also have been 298 confirmed cases of avian influenza in numerous types of wild birds throughout the state, including in Burleigh and Morton counties, according to federal data. That's second-most in the nation, behind Florida.

Bird flu infection in people is rare, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More information about bird flu and biosecurity is available at www.nd.gov/ndda/disease/avian-influenzahttps://bit.ly/3L7FzMV and usgs.gov/centers/nwhc.

Sick or dead wild birds can be reported at https://gf.nd.gov/wildlife/diseases/mortality-report.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man injured in vehicle-bus collision dies from injuries

Man injured in vehicle-bus collision dies from injuries

A man whose crossover SUV collided with a school bus in northwestern North Dakota earlier this week has died from his injuries. The Highway Patrol says 79-year-old Carmie Nelson, of Kenmare, died Friday at a Minot hospital. He was driving a Ford Edge Tuesday afternoon that struck the bus on a highway in Ward County near Carpio. The patrol says the bus failed to yield to oncoming traffic. A passenger in the Ford, 90-year-old Helen Nelson, of Kenmare, suffered serious injuries. Her condition has not been released. The 79-year-old driver of the school bus and seven juvenile students riding the bus were not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Former Three Affiliated Tribes official sentenced to prison for bribery

Former Three Affiliated Tribes official sentenced to prison for bribery

A former Three Affiliated Tribes official was sentenced Monday to six years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a scheme that involved soliciting and accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Frank Charles Grady, of Billings, Montana, was a tribal business council representative for the Three Affiliated Tribes. Grady allegedly solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks for more than $260,000 from a contractor. Authorities say Grady used his official position to help the contractor’s business by awarding contracts, fabricating bids and managing fraudulent invoices.

North Dakota AG: Docs can use health info to defend abortions

North Dakota AG: Docs can use health info to defend abortions

North Dakota attorney general Drew Wrigley says doctors who perform abortions should be able to disclose the patient’s personal health information as part of their defense to avoid prosecution. North Dakota’s abortion ban, which is currently on hold because of a lawsuit, makes the procedure illegal except in cases of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is in danger. Doctors would have to prove those exceptions in court in order to be cleared of a Class C felony. The attorney general said he couldn’t find any cases that address the scenario and it would not violate the privacy rule.

Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man

Foot found in Yellowstone hot pool ID'd as that of LA man

Yellowstone National Park officials say a foot found floating in a hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles. Park officials said in a statement Thursday that it isn't clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but that investigators don’t suspect foul play. Park staff found Ro’s partial foot inside of a shoe in Abyss Pool in the park’s West Thumb Geyser Basin in August. Investigators concluded that whatever happened to Ro occurred on the morning of July 31, but that nobody saw it. Officials say investigators identified Ro through a DNA analysis and notified his family.

North Dakota-owned oil, gas mineral rights valued at $2.8B; fiscal year royalties a record

North Dakota-owned oil, gas mineral rights valued at $2.8B; fiscal year royalties a record

A new estimate of oil and gas mineral rights owned by North Dakota pegs their value at $2.8 billion. The  appraisal released Thursday to the state Land Board says that's an 18% increase from last year. Officials say the increase comes largely from strong oil and natural gas prices and sustained production over the past year. The report examined about 9,000 wells in which the state holds an interest. That's about half of those operating in the state. In the fiscal year that ended in June, North Dakota received a record $464 million in royalties from state-owned minerals.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine prosecutor says four suspected Russian torture sites found in Kherson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News