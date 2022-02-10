Free weed management program scheduled

Landowners can learn about weed management at a Missouri River War on Weeds program on Thursdays in March and April.

The free educational program is a partnership of the Burleigh and Morton County Extension offices and the two counties' weed boards. It's open to anyone but geared toward small landowners. It will touch on topics including identifying weeds and calibrating sprayers.

The three-part classroom series will be held on March 3, 10 and 24 from 6:30-8:15 p.m. at the Bismarck Career Academy, with a hands-on sprayer calibration day on April 7 from 3-5 p.m. at the Burleigh County Extension office.

The program is being offered both virtually and in person. The registration deadline is February 24, at https://tinyurl.com/bdhnzc2u.

