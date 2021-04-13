Four injured after vehicle rear-ended school bus south of Minot

Four minors were injured Tuesday afternoon after a Dodge Durango rear-ended a school bus loaded with kids from South Prairie School south of Minot, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Both vehicles were northbound on U.S. Highway 83 en route from South Prairie School about 3:35 p.m. Both vehicles were in the left lane when the bus slowed to make a turn to deliver students to a rural residence. The Dodge rear-ended the bus and came to rest in the center median, the patrol said. Road conditions were wet from melted snow and ice.

A juvenile passenger on the bus was injured. Also injured were a juvenile male driving the Dodge and two juvenile passengers. All four were taken by ambulance to Trinity Hospital in Minot for injuries that were considered serious but not life threatening, authorities said.

The names of the minors were not released. The bus driver was identified as Donald Schumacher, 61.

The crash is under investigation.

