 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four Bears Bridge inspection set next week
0 Comments

Four Bears Bridge inspection set next week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

The Four Bears Bridge over Lake Sakakawea is seen July 8, 2014, near New Town. 

 Forum News Service

North Dakota Department of Transportation officials next week plan a routine inspection of Four Bears Bridge.

The bridge on state Highway 23 crosses the Missouri River near New Town. 

The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. each day. The speed limit will be reduced, a 16-foot width restriction will be in place, traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and flaggers will be present. Motorists should expect short delays.

The inspection is expected to wrap up by Friday but could extend into the following week.

For more information about road construction projects and road conditions in North Dakota, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News