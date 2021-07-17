Four Bears Bridge inspection set next week

North Dakota Department of Transportation officials next week plan a routine inspection of Four Bears Bridge.

The bridge on state Highway 23 crosses the Missouri River near New Town.

The work will take place from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. each day. The speed limit will be reduced, a 16-foot width restriction will be in place, traffic will be reduced to one lane at times and flaggers will be present. Motorists should expect short delays.

The inspection is expected to wrap up by Friday but could extend into the following week.

For more information about road construction projects and road conditions in North Dakota, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0