Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park takes 'proactive' spring flooding precautions

The campground was underwater for three months. High water damaged park facilities. The park had to replace electrical wiring, reseed its entire campground and remove fallen trees.

"I'm hoping with us being so well-prepared that nothing happens (this year) and I've wasted my time doing it," Schelske said. "It's going to be good for the people. We'll be able to put it back together hopefully in a timely fashion and just have a normal year."

National Weather Service hydrologist Allen Schlag said the Heart River basin has already seen runoff from warm weather in the Dickinson and Lake Tschida areas, but nothing to cause high water issues. Ice jams are a risk along the Heart River closer to the Missouri due to high runoff lifting and moving ice, he said.

The flood risk for the Bismarck area of the Missouri River appears "near normal," according to Schlag.

Winter started out "not very friendly" but has been "quite benevolent" in its second half, while last year was the reverse, he said.