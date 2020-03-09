Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park takes 'proactive' spring flooding precautions

High water is nothing new for North Dakota's oldest state park.
In advance of potential spring flooding, park staff last fall removed picnic tables, trash bins, ice machines and two cabins from Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park's campground, where the Heart River meets the Missouri south of Mandan.
Park Manager Dan Schelske said the campground's electrical components all have been removed, too. Anything that can float away has been chained or bolted down.
"This is the first time we've been this proactive, for the simple fact that we were extremely wet last fall and summer," Schelske said.
The 3-month period of August, September and October was the wettest on record in 125 years in North Dakota, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. The state also saw a historic October blizzard.
Last spring, park staff scrambled with just hours to prepare for an ice jam on the Heart River and weren't able to complete everything, Schelske said.
To prepare for flooding this spring, he checks daily river levels and extended forecast predictions from the National Weather Service and coordinates with Morton County Emergency Management.
He recalls the 2011 Missouri River flood, which closed the park's campground for more than a year.
The campground was underwater for three months. High water damaged park facilities. The park had to replace electrical wiring, reseed its entire campground and remove fallen trees.
"I'm hoping with us being so well-prepared that nothing happens (this year) and I've wasted my time doing it," Schelske said. "It's going to be good for the people. We'll be able to put it back together hopefully in a timely fashion and just have a normal year."
National Weather Service hydrologist Allen Schlag said the Heart River basin has already seen runoff from warm weather in the Dickinson and Lake Tschida areas, but nothing to cause high water issues. Ice jams are a risk along the Heart River closer to the Missouri due to high runoff lifting and moving ice, he said.
The flood risk for the Bismarck area of the Missouri River appears "near normal," according to Schlag.
Winter started out "not very friendly" but has been "quite benevolent" in its second half, while last year was the reverse, he said.
"The beginning of winter and actually the latter part of fall was pretty terrible," Schlag said. "For about the last six weeks, it's been kind of nice. We have not a lot of additional moisture. We've had some brief periods of warming and melting that have removed a lot of the snow, so it is again a tale of two halves of the winter, so far."
North Dakota's Parks and Recreation Department gets updates on spring flood potential from the National Weather Service and the state Department of Emergency Services. Department spokeswoman Kristin Byram said which parks might flood depends on the year. The department also plans scenarios under various "elevation triggers" for flooding, she said.
All of North Dakota's 13 state parks are on or near a lake or a river.
Cross Ranch State Park's Sanger Campground boat landing on the Missouri River has been prone to high water, she said. High water on Lake Sakakawea in summer has covered three other state parks' swim beaches.
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park's interpretive buildings and campground are closed for the winter. Schelske said he closed the campground to access mostly for safety due to snow-covered ice.
He is planning for full campground services to be available in mid-May. The park hosts a 12-month hiking challenge, with its next hike, "Leprechaun Leap," set for March 15.
The park had 112,594 visitors in 2019, Byram said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.