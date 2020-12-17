Former Standing Rock Chairman Jesse Taken Alive dies of COVID-19

Jesse “Jay” Taken Alive sought solace in the tepee he put up next to his house on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation when the coronavirus hit the Dakotas this past spring.
His brother Virgil recalls Jesse telling him, "That’s the place where I go and pray because of this pandemic. I don’t want it to affect us, as a people."
But the virus surged through the region this fall, and Jesse, a former tribal chairman and spiritual leader, started to feel ill. The 65-year-old was hospitalized in late October and died Monday, a little over a month after his wife, Cheryl, also passed away from COVID-19.
“This coronavirus that’s going around is really hitting our older people,” said Tim Mentz Sr., a cousin of Jesse’s and a tribal historian. “It’s taking all of our knowledge carriers.”
Jesse was known as a champion of the Lakota culture, a lover of basketball and a leader who advocated for his tribe and Indigenous people.
He taught Lakota culture and language at the school in McLaughlin, South Dakota, up until he became sick. All the kids called him “Lala Jay,” using the Lakota word for “grandfather.”
“He took a lot of pride in that,” Virgil said.
Jesse’s Lakota name, Niyake Yuza, means “taken alive” and was given to him by his grandfather, Jesse Taken Alive Sr.
The younger Jesse followed tribal affairs closely, having first won a seat on the tribal council in 1991. He spent 24 years in tribal government, serving as chairman from 1993-97.
He accumulated a lot of documents during that time and stored them in boxes in his home.
“He liked to hoard all this tribal council stuff,” Virgil said, recalling a recent day when the family sought to clear out space in the basement. “His oldest son said to me, ‘I need your help because dad won’t let us throw this stuff away.'"
Even before his time as chairman, Jesse advocated for tribes as they sought the return of the remains of ancestors, as well as artifacts taken from their graves. The items sometimes ended up in museums or in the collections of federal agencies after they were excavated.
Mentz worked with him for years on the issue and remembers that Jesse “would be the first to stand up” in meetings to talk about the subject.
The advocacy effort prompted Congress in 1990 to pass the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, which spells out the process by which remains and items are to be returned to tribes.
The law was the best that tribes could secure at the time, and Jesse continued to work on the issue as chairman to push for amendments that would ensure the federal government inventoried items in a timely manner and would spell out how tribes were to acquire human remains, Mentz said.
Jesse worked with then-Democratic U.S. Sens. Byron Dorgan of North Dakota and Daniel Inouye of Hawaii to set up a meeting with the National Park Service, which was tasked with carrying out the repatriation law.
“Just to get a field hearing on the reservation at that time was quite a monumental achievement,” Mentz said. “He caught the nation by surprise, with Indigenous leaders from all over coming to testify. He really accommodated everybody.”
The day before the hearing, the park service finalized the regulations, but the meeting Jesse organized convened anyway with a dialogue between lawmakers and numerous tribal leaders.
Jesse remained active in advocacy work after his time as tribal chairman. He sought to get the University of North Dakota to change its mascot from the “Fighting Sioux,” a nickname he abhorred, Virgil said.
He “would really be smiling about” the plan announced this week by the Cleveland Indians Major League Baseball team to pick a new team name, his brother said.
Jesse was a lifelong lover of basketball, having been a member of the Fort Yates Warriors team that beat the Minot Magicians to win the 1973 Class A state championship in triple overtime.
“As he got older, one of the things he loved to do was referee basketball games,” Virgil said. “That was his way of staying in contact with the game.”
In the Fort Yates high school gym last year, he listened intently to Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen and environmental activist who grew to fame for her strike demanding action on climate change outside her home country’s parliament.
Before the event, Jesse had suggested the Lakota name given to her, Maphiyata Echiyatan Hin Win, which means “woman who came from the heavens.”
He later told Virgil that he “could just feel the goodness radiating from that young woman.”
Mentz called Jesse “a champion of our culture” and “a man of prayer” who sought a world in which younger generations of tribal members could freely celebrate Lakota culture and spirituality.
People often asked Jesse to lead various ceremonies, Virgil said. Earlier in the pandemic, the family had to ask people to be cognizant of his health and that of his wife, and consider postponing for a safer time.
“He believed in a way of life, and he practiced it,” Virgil said. “It was his whole being.”
