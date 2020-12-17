Former Standing Rock Chairman Jesse Taken Alive dies of COVID-19

Jesse’s Lakota name, Niyake Yuza, means “taken alive” and was given to him by his grandfather, Jesse Taken Alive Sr.

The younger Jesse followed tribal affairs closely, having first won a seat on the tribal council in 1991. He spent 24 years in tribal government, serving as chairman from 1993-97.

He accumulated a lot of documents during that time and stored them in boxes in his home.

“He liked to hoard all this tribal council stuff,” Virgil said, recalling a recent day when the family sought to clear out space in the basement. “His oldest son said to me, ‘I need your help because dad won’t let us throw this stuff away.'"

Even before his time as chairman, Jesse advocated for tribes as they sought the return of the remains of ancestors, as well as artifacts taken from their graves. The items sometimes ended up in museums or in the collections of federal agencies after they were excavated.

Mentz worked with him for years on the issue and remembers that Jesse “would be the first to stand up” in meetings to talk about the subject.