Former Prairie Public host Hamilton dies

Former Main Street Host Doug Hamilton at Prairie Public has died from cancer. He was 72.

Hamilton worked at numerous radio and TV stations throughout his career, and retired from Minnesota State University Moorhead before coming to Prairie Public in 2012. He left last year due to his illness, Prairie Public reported.

Hamilton was known for his professional interview style and was highly regarded by his colleagues.

He is survived by his son, Ben. His daughter, Ashley, died in a car crash near her home in Spokane, Washington, in December 2020.

