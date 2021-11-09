Former North Dakota secretary of state dies

The only Democrat to serve as North Dakota's secretary of state has died.

Jim Kusler died Sunday at a Bismarck hospital from chronic heart failure, according to his obituary. He was 73. Barbot Funeral Home in Beulah confirmed his death to the Tribune.

Kusler, a Beulah native, was elected secretary of state in 1988, at the height of Democratic-NPL control of state politics. He served through 1992, losing reelection to Republican Al Jaeger, who has served since.

Before becoming North Dakota's top election official, Kusler was a research and information assistant to Gov. Art Link from 1978-81, a special assistant to Tax Commissioner Kent Conrad from 1981-82, and a state senator for District 33 from 1983-87.

After leaving office, he moved to his family farm and began an organic food venture. For years, he hosted a weekly radio show on KDKT 1410 AM in Beulah.

In his later years, he also worked as a certified energy specialist for CHS in the Killdeer area.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Beulah Congregational Church. Kusler's funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.

