 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Former North Dakota secretary of state dies

  • 0
Jim Kusler 1988

Jim Kusler, in 1988

 PROVIDED

The only Democrat to serve as North Dakota's secretary of state has died.

Jim Kusler died Sunday at a Bismarck hospital from chronic heart failure, according to his obituary. He was 73. Barbot Funeral Home in Beulah confirmed his death to the Tribune.

Kusler, a Beulah native, was elected secretary of state in 1988, at the height of Democratic-NPL control of state politics. He served through 1992, losing reelection to Republican Al Jaeger, who has served since.

Before becoming North Dakota's top election official, Kusler was a research and information assistant to Gov. Art Link from 1978-81, a special assistant to Tax Commissioner Kent Conrad from 1981-82, and a state senator for District 33 from 1983-87.

After leaving office, he moved to his family farm and began an organic food venture. For years, he hosted a weekly radio show on KDKT 1410 AM in Beulah.

In his later years, he also worked as a certified energy specialist for CHS in the Killdeer area. 

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Beulah Congregational Church. Kusler's funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday at the church. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-fighting robots roam the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News