Former Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford will lead a North Dakota Petroleum Council program to recruit Ukrainians and other immigrants for oil field jobs.

The Petroleum Council trade group announced Sanford's hire on Tuesday. Sanford resigned effective Jan. 2 after six years as lieutenant governor under Gov. Doug Burgum, citing a desire to return to the private sector. He was mayor of Watford City, in the Bakken oil patch, from 2010-16, and is a former auto dealer.

Sanford will be project manager of Bakken Global Recruitment of Oilfield Workers, or GROW, a new initiative to bring workers to the oil field through immigration, focusing initially on Ukrainians.

He will be the lead liaison between the council's member companies and immigration recruitment agencies to help bring workers to the Bakken.

“The Bakken GROW program is a humanitarian mission and a workforce solution. The NDPC staff and membership are excited to begin sharing the hospitality of North Dakota and the tremendous Bakken career opportunities with a wider group of individuals," Sanford said in a statement.

Uniting for Ukraine -- an effort to help citizens fleeing the Russian invasion of their country -- is helping recruit immigrants for the GROW program. Displaced Ukrainians need a sponsor before they can come to the U.S. and stay up to two years as part of the "U4U" humanitarian program.

The GROW program's first 25 workers from Ukraine will be in North Dakota by July, according to the Petroleum Council. They will receive safety training through the organization's One Basin, One Way! program, with further orientation from their employers.

“Our member companies have been struggling to find workers within North Dakota and across the country for the last few years, so we felt we needed to create an innovative way to respond to our industry’s challenges of finding workers through legal immigration," Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said in a statement.

The program could be used to reach out to other counties for potential workers after the first group of immigrant workers is successfully placed, according to the Petroleum Council.

Ninety-four Ukrainians resettled in North Dakota in 2022, including 42 in the Bismarck area, according to State Refugee Coordinator Holly Triska-Dally.

Burgum appointed Tammy Miller, who was chief operating officer for the governor's office, to succeed Sanford as lieutenant governor.