 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Former North Dakota lawmaker, UND booster Earl Strinden dies

  • Updated
  • 0
Earl Strinden 1988

Earl Strinden in the North Dakota Capitol in November 1988.

 TRIBUNE STAFF

Former North Dakota House Majority Leader and prominent University of North Dakota alumnus Earl Strinden has died. He was 90.

State Treasurer Thomas Beadle confirmed to the Tribune that his grandfather died peacefully Tuesday afternoon.

Strinden, a Republican from Grand Forks, served in the state House from 1966-88. He was the House majority leader on and off from 1974-88. The 1977 Legislature had an evenly divided House, and Strinden was minority leader from 1982-84, when Democrats last controlled the House.

Strinden ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 1988 against longtime incumbent Quentin Burdick, D-N.D.

Strinden, a Litchville native, earned his bachelor’s degree at Concordia College and his master’s degree from UND in 1958. He was a Marine Corps veteran, and served two terms on the Grand Forks City Council, including as its president.

People are also reading…

He worked for the University of North Dakota Alumni Association beginning in 1969, and was its president from 1974-2000. He established the UND Foundation in 1978 and served as its executive vice president until 2000. UND in 2017 named a stretch of road on campus "Strinden Road" in honor of Earl and his wife, Jan. She died last May.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"Earl had such a strong belief in the power of a college degree and what it could do to propel students to live the American dream," UND Alumni Association and Foundation CEO DeAnna Carlson Zink said in a statement Tuesday. "He believed strongly that philanthropy could change lives and help grow the university. Every day he worked to build the University of North Dakota into an institution the entire state could be proud of."

Earl Strinden

Earl Strinden, in 1988

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said Strinden "leaves a legacy of service, having dedicated decades of his life to bettering his community, state and nation.”

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said Strinden was "a born leader who always sought the most pragmatic solution to an issue or problem," and called him "a North Dakota political legend." 

UND President Andy Armacost credited Strinden with a "life of leadership and giving," and said he "epitomized both UND and the state of North Dakota. His contributions to our campus were ceaseless."

Strinden's funeral will be Monday at Atonement Lutheran Church in Fargo.

Carlson Zink credited Strinden with being a mentor and said, "Earl would often say that our goal in life is to leave the woodpile higher for those that come after us. Earl did that in so many ways."

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges filed after 1,000 pounds of explosives discovered in Williston

Charges filed after 1,000 pounds of explosives discovered in Williston

A North Dakota man accused of storing more than 1,000 pounds of homemade explosives in his garage is now facing criminal charges. Court records show 28-year-old Ross Petrie, of Williston, is charged with a felony called ‘release of destructive forces.’ An affidavit of probable cause says law enforcement officers began serving a series of search warrants at Petrie’s residence Oct. 10 after being informed that a narcotics lab could possibly be in operation. According to the affidavit, authorities discovered it was actually an explosives manufacturing operation in the garage of a townhouse complex. Officials say they evacuated more than 10 people from the building in which Petrie’s townhouse was located.

North Dakota term limit foes lack cash to mount opposition

North Dakota term limit foes lack cash to mount opposition

A campaign over whether to impose term limits on North Dakota lawmakers and the governor is a mismatch so far — at least financially. Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Term Limits, has contributed more than $810,000 in the past two years to get the ballot proposal before voters. Lawmakers and opponents complain they can't keep up with out-of-state interests. Opponent say there has been no time to organize and raise funds before the vote. Last month the North Dakota Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the measure should be placed on the November ballot.

North Dakota Supreme Court: Judge must revisit abortion order

North Dakota Supreme Court: Judge must revisit abortion order

A North Dakota judge who refused to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect while a clinic’s legal challenge is pending has been ordered to take another look at that decision. The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding and reconsider whether his earlier decision was correct. Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law’s constitutionality is pending. The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants a right to abortion. Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s argued that the judge didn't sufficiently consider whether the clinic's suit would succeed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin declares martial law in Ukrainian regions annexed by Russian forces

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News