Former North Dakota lawmaker, UND booster Earl Strinden dies

Former North Dakota House Majority Leader and prominent University of North Dakota alumnus Earl Strinden has died. He was 90.

State Treasurer Thomas Beadle confirmed to the Tribune that his grandfather died peacefully Tuesday afternoon.

Strinden, a Republican from Grand Forks, served in the state House from 1966-88. He was the House majority leader on and off from 1974-88. The 1977 Legislature had an evenly divided House, and Strinden was minority leader from 1982-84, when Democrats last controlled the House.

Strinden ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 1988 against longtime incumbent Quentin Burdick, D-N.D.

Strinden, a Litchville native, earned his bachelor’s degree at Concordia College and his master’s degree from UND in 1958. He was a Marine Corps veteran, and served two terms on the Grand Forks City Council, including as its president.

He worked for the University of North Dakota Alumni Association beginning in 1969, and was its president from 1974-2000. He established the UND Foundation in 1978 and served as its executive vice president until 2000. UND in 2017 named a stretch of road on campus "Strinden Road" in honor of Earl and his wife, Jan. She died last May.

"Earl had such a strong belief in the power of a college degree and what it could do to propel students to live the American dream," UND Alumni Association and Foundation CEO DeAnna Carlson Zink said in a statement Tuesday. "He believed strongly that philanthropy could change lives and help grow the university. Every day he worked to build the University of North Dakota into an institution the entire state could be proud of."

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said Strinden "leaves a legacy of service, having dedicated decades of his life to bettering his community, state and nation.”

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said Strinden was "a born leader who always sought the most pragmatic solution to an issue or problem," and called him "a North Dakota political legend."

UND President Andy Armacost credited Strinden with a "life of leadership and giving," and said he "epitomized both UND and the state of North Dakota. His contributions to our campus were ceaseless."

Strinden's funeral will be Monday at Atonement Lutheran Church in Fargo.

Carlson Zink credited Strinden with being a mentor and said, "Earl would often say that our goal in life is to leave the woodpile higher for those that come after us. Earl did that in so many ways."