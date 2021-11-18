Former North Dakota Air National Guard leader dies; Palmer was aviation leader in state

A Grand Forks man considered a leader in North Dakota aviation and aerospace has died.

Former North Dakota Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Al Palmer died Tuesday at age 69, according to Gov. Doug Burgum.

Palmer began his military career with the Air Force in 1972, serving a tour in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He joined the North Dakota Air National Guard in 1981, eventually serving as chief of staff and assistant adjutant general.

In his civilian career, he spent more than 30 years with the University of North Dakota’s aerospace school, including 10 years as director of flight operations. He served on the governor’s Task Force for Veterans Affairs created in 2018.

“Al Palmer had an immeasurable and lasting impact on aviation in North Dakota, from his quiet, steady leadership in the Air National Guard to his roles as a flight instructor and director of flight operations at UND, to coming out of retirement to help lead the UAS program at UND in its early stages,” Burgum said in a statement.

Members of North Dakota's congressional delegation also issued statements expressing condolences and thanking Palmer for his service.

Palmer's funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks, with visitation an hour prior to the service. He'll be buried in Veteran's Memorial Park in Grand Forks, which he was instrumental in establishing.

