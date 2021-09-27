Former commerce commissioner, refinery leader to direct clean energy program

Former North Dakota Commerce Commissioner and Mandan Refinery Manager Al Anderson will serve as director of the state's new clean energy initiative.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission appointed Anderson to the post unanimously Monday. He will oversee the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, which the Legislature established this year to recommend projects for grants and state loans.

Anderson is from Mandan and served as the state commerce commissioner from 2011-16 under then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple. He previously oversaw refining for Tesoro's northern Great Plains region and managed the Mandan oil refinery. He has worked within the energy industry for 30 years.

Anderson has served as chair of two energy-related state boards: the EmPower Commission and the Renewable Energy Council.

The energy authority is governed by a board that consists of eight voting members and eight advisers. It is tasked with recommending state funding for projects that could reduce emissions such as carbon dioxide, which contributes to climate change. The idea is to facilitate the commercialization of emerging technology, rather than earlier research phases.