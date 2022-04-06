Former Bismarck entrepreneur, advocate Ed Conlin Jr. dies

Former Bismarck entrepreneur and community booster Edward Conlin Jr. has died in California at age 98.

Conlin worked at his father's furniture store while growing up in Williston and later helped run it after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1946 and serving in the Korean War. He and his wife, Joan, eventually moved to Bismarck and opened a Conlin's Furniture in the capital city. It remains in business today.

Conlin and longtime family friend Paul Gunville expanded the company to more locations in the Dakotas, Montana, Wyoming and Minnesota. The company today has 15 retail stores.

"Bringing a partner into the furniture business also allowed Ed and Joan to together devote their entrepreneurial energy to other endeavors, including operating a group of restaurants, starting an interior design firm, providing leadership for local charitable organizations, engaging their pastimes of golf, boating and bridge, and thinking of new ways to entertain their friends," according to a biography provided by son Kelly Conlin, of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ed Conlin also began a history of civic engagement, helping raise the money to build and open the Heartview substance abuse treatment facility in 1964. Heartview has since served more than 30,000 patients and families from the U.S. and Canada.

Conlin also founded the local YMCA in 1972, another facility that continues to operate.

He and his wife moved to Minneapolis in 1980 and nine years later added a home in Indian Wells, California.

Conlin died March 27. He is survived by his wife of 68 years; several children, including Kathleen (Russ Sayler) of Bismarck; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial website is at https://www.edconlin.com/.

In lieu of flowers, people are asked to donate in Conlin's name to the Missouri Valley Family YMCA https://www.bismarckymca.org/donate.aspx or the Heartview Foundation https://heartview.org/donate/.

