Forest Service official meets with oil producers, ranchers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The federal official who oversees the U.S. Forest Service heard from North Dakotans about oil and gas leasing and grazing during a Wednesday visit to Bismarck.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for Natural Resources and Environment James Hubbard met with energy producers and ranchers, according to the offices of U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Among the issues discussed was the backlog of requests for oil and gas leasing permits in the Dakota Prairie Grasslands, including efforts to fill vacancies within the grasslands offices. The event comes after the Forest Service proposed a rule aimed at streamlining the process for identifying National Forest System land open for leasing, among other measures regarding oil development on federal land.

Hoeven in a statement said he's also working to ensure equitable access to the grasslands for the state's ranchers.

"As a western state, North Dakota has a significant presence of federal land, which carries real impacts on local industries, including our ranchers," he said. "That's why ensuring these lands are managed properly and access for local use is maintained are such important issues."

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0