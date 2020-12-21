Forest Service finalizes grassland oil leasing plan; conservationists raise concerns

The U.S. Forest Service has finalized a plan designating where oil wells can be built within 845,000 acres of the Little Missouri National Grassland, a broad swath of western North Dakota that encompasses much of the Badlands.

The plan offers protections for sage grouse, rare plants and bighorn sheep during lambing season, but conservationists are frustrated by a provision allowing oil wells near roads in certain pristine areas.

The decision and accompanying Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement were released earlier this month and apply to land where the federal government owns both the surface and mineral rights. Those parcels are a patchwork, intermixed with state and private land where the new provisions do not apply.

“What prompted this process was the recognition of changes in the pace and type of oil and gas development here in North Dakota,” Grasslands Supervisor Bennie South said. “It’s an attempt to try to balance being productive with the resources we have but sustaining those resources and grasslands for the American people so the people can come out and enjoy those lands.”