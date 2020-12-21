Forest Service finalizes grassland oil leasing plan; conservationists raise concerns

The U.S. Forest Service has finalized a plan designating where oil wells can be built within 845,000 acres of the Little Missouri National Grassland, a broad swath of western North Dakota that encompasses much of the Badlands.
The plan offers protections for sage grouse, rare plants and bighorn sheep during lambing season, but conservationists are frustrated by a provision allowing oil wells near roads in certain pristine areas.
The decision and accompanying Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement were released earlier this month and apply to land where the federal government owns both the surface and mineral rights. Those parcels are a patchwork, intermixed with state and private land where the new provisions do not apply.
“What prompted this process was the recognition of changes in the pace and type of oil and gas development here in North Dakota,” Grasslands Supervisor Bennie South said. “It’s an attempt to try to balance being productive with the resources we have but sustaining those resources and grasslands for the American people so the people can come out and enjoy those lands.”
The supplemental EIS process took place over the course of eight years, after horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing ushered in the Bakken oil boom more than a decade ago. South moved from a Forest Service job in Arkansas this past fall to become supervisor of the Dakota Prairie Grasslands, the entity tasked with the EIS, at the tail end of the process. The Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management both play a role in oil leasing.
Conservationists say they were surprised by a provision that emerged this past summer in a draft of the EIS allowing for oil well pads within a quarter-mile of existing roads in what are known as “inventoried roadless areas” where new roads generally cannot be built.
“It obviously got me riled up, and it’s gotten a lot of people riled up,” said Dave Pieper, a former grasslands supervisor who retired in 2011 after a lengthy career in the Forest Service.
Some of that land, he said, “is the best of what’s left, and there’s not much left.”
Badlands Conservation Alliance members often camp, hunt and bird watch in the grassland.
“A lot of our members really appreciate the remoteness and natural beauty and being able to get away,” Executive Director Elizabeth Loos said. “Being able to get away from oil and gas is important to members.”
Pieper said he’s not against oil and gas development as a whole, but the flaring, odors and traffic that accompany it can hinder a person’s experience in the Badlands. He and his three sons, for example, often hunt in the area.
“We go all over and it’s not a great experience when you’re camping and you hear a pump jack all night,” he said. “That’s not what I call a quality experience.”
Conservation organizations say they were frustrated by what they considered a limited public comment process. They're also mulling the idea of taking legal action, according to Loos and Pieper.
Under the EIS, there are 6,800 acres of unleased land where well pads could potentially be built in roadless areas. Well pads cannot be built outside the quarter-mile zone in those areas, although wells can access the minerals underneath via horizontal drilling, as is common practice in the oil industry today.
Grasslands spokeswoman Treva Slaughter said the quarter-mile zone and other parameters outlined in the EIS for well pads in roadless areas were an effort to make sure oil producers “know right off the bat what the perimeters are.”
Such stipulations were sometimes included previously in lease notices when producers wanted to drill, she said.
“Now it makes it very clear and up front,” she said.
Some in North Dakota welcomed the EIS, including the congressional delegation. Republican Sen. John Hoeven in a statement said it “will help provide certainty for our energy producers and enable our state to continue its leadership in energy production” and “will help expand production with good environmental stewardship.”
Although the EIS spells out oil and gas leasing stipulations for 845,000 acres, it applies to new leases only. The bulk of the land has already been leased, with 216,000 unleased acres.
State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division has requested maps from the Forest Service showing the new land designations.
His office is planning to make maps of its own combining that information with drilling units and pipeline systems to help the state establish drilling units in those areas consistent with the Forest Service’s new stipulations.
