Ford and Chevy mix in Wishek; 2 dealerships come under one family

When it comes to the two most iconic car brands in America, most people are either a Ford person or a Chevy person. But that line has been blurred in Wishek.

Longtime competitors Jim Weber Ford and Pfeifle Chevrolet-Buick came to terms at the beginning of the year for Weber to sell his dealership to Pfeifle Chevrolet-Buick, a family business for 104 years in the McIntosh County community. Ford has been represented in Wishek for a century, as well, but not under the same family ownership. Weber, 66, bought Beaver Valley Motors in 1979, and he's now retiring to spend more time with family.

Preston Pfeifle, 27, a fourth-generation car dealer who started at the bottom rung of the Pfeifle dealership, has taken the reins at the newly christened Pfeifle Ford while his father, Rob Pfeifle, 63, has the steering wheel at Pfeifle Chevrolet-Buick, a mile east on state Highway 13. Pfeifle Chevrolet-Buick co-owner Don Sayler operates the Linton location.

Weber has stayed on through the transition at the Ford dealership.

“I want to make sure that when I walk out of here that Preston is comfortable with it,” he said.

Preston Pfeifle in turn said, “Jim's provided a firm foundation. I'm excited and committed to earning the continued business of Jim's loyal customers.”

Wishek has fewer than 1,000 people and is about 100 miles from the nearest fast-food restaurant, but it will retain two car dealerships.

“This is pretty revolutionary,” Weber said.

But it came close to not happening at all. General Motors began to close small dealerships during the Great Recession, and in 2008 Pfeifle Chevrolet-Buick was in the crosshairs. Then-U.S. Sen. Byron Dorgan, D-N.D., intervened, and the dealership survived to celebrate its centennial in 2018.

Weber lobbied Ford on behalf of the Pfeifles so that the Ford dealership could continue to exist.

“I put my heart and soul into this place,” he said, adding that when he was asked by Ford about the Pfeifles' Chevy operation, he told them, “You're not going to be in the business 100 years if you're not doing something right.”

The three men share a loyalty to their hometown and a shared love of cars -- and not just the brand they sell.

Weber's first car was a Chevrolet Chevelle. Rob Pfeifle owns a Shelby Mustang, a variant of the Ford Mustang. Preston Pfeifle has owned a Jeep.

Running a dealership is "a great business if you love cars,” Weber said.

He and Rob Pfeifle have seen remarkable advancements through the years -- rear-view cameras, GPS, parking assist, airbags, electric and hybrid models -- but they agree on the game-changer for dealerships in North Dakota: fuel injection.

“Before that, when you went out on the lot, not a car would start” in subzero weather, Pfeifle said.

The biggest thing about the business Weber will miss is the people -- the generations of Ford loyalists who kept coming back, and his loyal employees.

“You've got to have both,” he said.

Weber's son Joel and Preston Pfeifle have been friends since grade school. But the Pfeifle-Ford connection goes back even further.

“My grandma's brother started the Ford dealership here a hundred years ago,” Rob Pfeifle said.

It's a legacy not lost on Preston Pfeifle, who's always viewed the competition between Weber Ford and Pfeifle Chevrolet-Buick as healthy.

Another big change might be in the future. While the Ford and Chevy dealerships will remain separate entities, having both dealerships at the same site makes sense logistically, especially as electric vehicles, charging stations and other infrastructure becomes necessary in the automobile evolution.

