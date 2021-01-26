 Skip to main content
Food stamp benefits temporarily increasing

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is increasing food stamp benefits from January through June for all eligible households in the state.

Congress has provided a temporary 15% boost in federally funded benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, to help low-income people supplement their food budget. 

The state estimates that will provide a total of $1.2 million extra in grocery-buying money each month for more than 24,000 North Dakota households. SNAP households have already received the additional increase for January.

For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/foodstamps.html.

