Food needs remain high in North Dakota as pandemic persists

Demand for food in North Dakota amid the coronavirus pandemic continued to be high last year, with the state's sole food bank experiencing the second-highest demand in its 39-year history.

Great Plains Food Bank in 2021 provided food for 12.6 million meals for those in need. The not-for-profit organization helped more than 121,000 people -- more than in any year before the pandemic.

The distribution came after record demand for the food bank in 2020, when the pandemic was new and the organization provided food for 17.7 million meals for nearly 146,000 people.

“What we learned from studying our numbers over the past year is that the need for food assistance remains extremely high,” food bank CEO Melissa Sobolik said. “Before the pandemic, we were serving around 100,000 individuals each year, and we know that many impacted by the pandemic are still needing our services."

The loss of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program last year contributed to the drop in the number of families served by the food bank. The federal program that ended in late 2020 brought more than 1 million pounds of fresh food into the state each month that year.

The food bank is based in Fargo, with a distribution center in Bismarck. The organization distributes food to food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and other charitable feeding programs in more than 100 communities across North Dakota and into eastern Minnesota. About half of those communities are in the western two-thirds of North Dakota.

Hunger impacts one in six people in North Dakota, and one in four children in the state, according to the food bank.

"I am incredibly proud of all our staff, partners, volunteers, and food and financial donors that have remained committed to our work when so many have been in need,” Sobolik said.

For more information, go to www.greatplainsfoodbank.org.

