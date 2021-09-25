Flying Farmer's latest jump ends in disaster with crash

MAKOTI - The first jump by North Dakota's daredevil Flying Farmer in five years ended in disaster Saturday when John Smith corkscrewed off the ramp at a gravel pit northwest of Makoti and his car rolled.

The extent of Smith's injuries weren't immediately known. He was alert after the crash, trying to pull himself out of the car and talking to his rescuers. Emergency responders used the Jaws of Life to cut him out of the car, and a Makoti ambulance took him to meet up with a medical helicopter out of Minot, according to firefighters.

His son, Brian Smith, made a successful jump at the site before the crash, flying about 90 feet in his Chevrolet Caprice coupe and clearing two parked vehicles before safely landing. The crowd cheered with chants of "Flyin' Brian." John Smith, 57, had said earlier in the week that he would have his 36-year-old son go first “out of fairness to the old man.”

Brian said before the jump that he was excited.

"I've wanted to do it for a long time, and Dad's finally letting me -- but Mom doesn't like it," he said.