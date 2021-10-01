Flying Farmer's hospital release delayed, a week after horrific crash during stunt

The expected hospital release of a Makoti man injured in a recent car jump attempt has been delayed.

John Smith, 57 -- known around North Dakota as the Flying Farmer -- had follow-up surgery on his arm Thursday, after undergoing surgery earlier in the week to fix what his daughter Amanda Smith had called “a huge slice” in his upper left arm and shoulder.

He’s been able to walk short distances and is in good spirits, Amanda said, adding that he was expected to go home Friday but doctors wanted him to be able to walk farther before releasing him.

John Smith and son Brian Smith, 36, competed Sept. 25 in a challenge to see which driver could fly the farthest. Brian went first, jumping about 90 feet and landing safely. John said before the event that he was hoping to clear 200 feet and could be going 80 mph when he reached the ramp. His car corkscrewed as it left the ramp and rolled.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to get him out. He was flown by helicopter to Minot and initially was in the intensive care unit. He was moved out of ICU after a CT scan showed no internal bleeding.

“Yesterday was a really good day,” Amanda said Friday. “He was laughing and joking with Mom.”

