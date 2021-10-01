Flying Farmer's hospital release delayed, a week after horrific crash during stunt

The expected hospital release of a Makoti man injured in a recent car jump attempt has been delayed.
John Smith, 57 -- known around North Dakota as the Flying Farmer -- had follow-up surgery on his arm Thursday, after undergoing surgery earlier in the week to fix what his daughter Amanda Smith had called “a huge slice” in his upper left arm and shoulder.
He’s been able to walk short distances and is in good spirits, Amanda said, adding that he was expected to go home Friday but doctors wanted him to be able to walk farther before releasing him.
John Smith and son Brian Smith, 36, competed Sept. 25 in a challenge to see which driver could fly the farthest. Brian went first, jumping about 90 feet and landing safely. John said before the event that he was hoping to clear 200 feet and could be going 80 mph when he reached the ramp. His car corkscrewed as it left the ramp and rolled.
First responders used the Jaws of Life to get him out. He was flown by helicopter to Minot and initially was in the intensive care unit. He was moved out of ICU after a CT scan showed no internal bleeding.
“Yesterday was a really good day,” Amanda said Friday. “He was laughing and joking with Mom.”
Doctors have told the family that John for a time might have memory issues and some confusion. He hit his head hard enough that the helmet he strapped on prior to the jump flew out the back window, Amanda said. He’s thankful to the emergency workers who stepped in and to his family and friends for their support since the jump.
“It really means a lot,” Amanda said.
Brian was sore in the days after his jump but “is amped to do it again,” his sister said, adding that Brian wants his father’s help and experience “but he doesn’t want Dad to jump.”
John was inspired by daredevil Evel Knievel while growing up and since the 1990s has jumped more than 100 times at fairs and other attractions and gained notoriety across the state. He cleared a burning trailer house in a 160-foot jump a few years ago and has even jumped on a frozen lake. His crash last Saturday was witnessed by about 300 people who had gathered at a gravel pit near Makoti to watch the father and son jump.
It wasn't the first time John was injured in a jump. In 2003, he crashed into a double stack of old cars and suffered cracked ribs, a broken nose, an eye injury and internal bleeding. He did not jump again for 13 years.
John also has set a couple of Guinness world records for driving in reverse -- the second time involving his son.
