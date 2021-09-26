Flying Farmer out of intensive care, surgery lies ahead

The man whose attempted car jump went afoul on Saturday will need surgery on Monday but hospital officials in Minot have moved him out of intensive care, according to a family member.

The car driven by John Smith, known across the state as the Flying Farmer, corkscrewed as it left a ramp northwest of Makoti. First responders used the Jaws of Life to get him out of the car. An ambulance took him to meet a medical helicopter from Minot.

“He’s pretty out of it,” Amanda Smith, 34, said Sunday. Before getting on the helicopter he didn’t recognize his wife and at the hospital couldn’t recall what happened. A nurse filled him in on the details of the day, Amanda said, to which her father replied “then I guess the kid beat me.”

Smith and his son Brian Smith, 36, entered into a competition to see which one could fly a car the farthest. John had planned to be going 80 mph when he reached the ramp and was eyeing the 200-foot mark. He jumped 160 feet a few years ago when he cleared a burning trailer house.

Brian Smith’s jump was successful, clearing about 90 feet. John Smith’s jump went bad from the start, hindered in part by the direction of the sun because he couldn’t wear his glasses, his daughter said.

